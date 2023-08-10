The Ultimate Visibility Enhancement

About Cookies on This Site

47WX50MF

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

47

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Type

IPS

Brightness (cd/m2)

2000

Contrast Ratio

1300:1

Response Time (ms)

8

Viewing Angle (°)

178 x 178

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI(1), DVI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Component(1), AV(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

PC / AV / Component Audio In(1)

External Control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1)

USB

Yes

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1)

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

External Speaker

External Control

RS232C

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Balance

Yes

Speaker On/off

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound mode

Standard , Music, Cinema , Sports , Game

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Ambient sensor

Yes

Tile Mode

15 x 15

Shine-out

Yes

Media Player intetgrated solution

Yes

STANDARD (CERTIFICATION) & VESA MOUNTING

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60HZ

Power Consumption

240W (Typ) / 120W (SES)

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD (MM)

Monitor

107.08cm x 66.55cm x 15.7cm

WEIGHT(KG)

Monitor

23.9

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

Slot PC compatible (optional)

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-w / Elite-w lite

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.