Window Facing

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
75" (74.52" Measured Diagonal)
-
Penel Technology
-
M+ (WRGB)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:09
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Pixels(HxVx3)
-
3840 x 2160 , RGBW Stripe arrangement
-
Brightness
-
Typ: 2500cd/m2, Min: 2250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1200:1 (Typ)
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Colour gamut
-
72%(NTSC)
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Colour Depth
-
10bit ( Dethering), 1.07 billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G BW) typ.
-
Life Time(Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
24Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Portrait (Clockwise) & Landscape
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
AGLR(Haze 3%), QWP
-
Input
-
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, SD Card
-
USB
-
O(1) USB 3.0
-
SD Card(SDHC/Full Size)
-
O(FAT32/NTFS)
-
Externel Speaker Out
-
O(1, L/R)
-
Digital
-
O(2), HDMI1/2 : HDCP 2.2
-
Bezel Colour
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
11.8 mm Even
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1675.2mm x 953.6mm x 116mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
43 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,816mm x1,106mm x 285mm
-
Packed Weight
-
52.2 kg
-
Handle
-
Yes(2ea)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Sensor
-
Temperature Sensor x 1, Auto Brightness Sensor
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 3.0
-
Image Customization
-
No Signal-X (but, support No Signal Text On/Off)
-
Video Tag
-
2
-
Play via URL
-
X (but, support web browser)
-
Lock Mode
-
O (USB, IR, OSD)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System); 0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Switch
-
No
-
Typ
-
585 W
-
Max
-
600 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
265 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
2047
-
DPM
-
0.5W(DP, DVI-D, HDMI)
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Speaker
-
20W(10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A"/CE/KC/VCCI
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
OPS type compatible
-
No
-
External Media player Attachable
-
No
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Manual
-
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (included 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, Mini HDMI Cable (3M x 2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Power Hanness Cable (3M x 2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket
-
Optional
-
LSW630(wall mount), Stand is not available
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.