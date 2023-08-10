About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Window Facing

Specs

Support

Resource

Window Facing

75XS2E-B

Window Facing

(2)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

75" (74.52" Measured Diagonal)

Penel Technology

M+ (WRGB)

Backlight Type

Direct

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Pixels(HxVx3)

3840 x 2160 , RGBW Stripe arrangement

Brightness

Typ: 2500cd/m2, Min: 2250cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1200:1 (Typ)

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Colour gamut

72%(NTSC)

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Colour Depth

10bit ( Dethering), 1.07 billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G BW) typ.

Life Time(Typ.)

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24Hrs

Orientation

Portrait (Clockwise) & Landscape

Surface Treatment (Haze)

AGLR(Haze 3%), QWP

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, SD Card

USB

O(1) USB 3.0

SD Card(SDHC/Full Size)

O(FAT32/NTFS)

Externel Speaker Out

O(1, L/R)

Digital

O(2), HDMI1/2 : HDCP 2.2

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

11.8 mm Even

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1675.2mm x 953.6mm x 116mm

Weight (Head)

43 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,816mm x1,106mm x 285mm

Packed Weight

52.2 kg

Handle

Yes(2ea)

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)

Sensor

Temperature Sensor x 1, Auto Brightness Sensor

webOS ver.

webOS 3.0

Image Customization

No Signal-X (but, support No Signal Text On/Off)

Video Tag

2

Play via URL

X (but, support web browser)

Lock Mode

O (USB, IR, OSD)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System); 0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Switch

No

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ

585 W

Max

600 W

Smart Energy Saving

265 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

2047

DPM

0.5W(DP, DVI-D, HDMI)

Power off

0.5 W

SOUND

Speaker

20W(10W x 2) for External Speaker

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A"/CE/KC/VCCI

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

External Media player Attachable

No

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

Manual

English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (included 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, Mini HDMI Cable (3M x 2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Power Hanness Cable (3M x 2ea, for connection between head and signage box), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket

Optional

LSW630(wall mount), Stand is not available

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75XS2E-B)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(75XS2E-B)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(75XS2E-B)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(75XS2E-BH)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(75XS2E-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(75XS2E-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.