Window Facing

All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55" Class (54.64" measured diagonal)
-
Penel Technology
-
M+ (WRGB)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:09
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Pixels(HxVx3)
-
3840 x 2160 , RGBW Stripe arrangement
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
Typ: 2500cd/m2, Min: 2250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1 (Typ)
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Colour gamut
-
72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Response Time
-
9ms (G to G BW) typ.
-
Colour Depth
-
16.7 Million
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
AGLR(Haze 3%), QWP
-
Life Time(Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
24Hrs
-
Digital
-
O(2), HDMI1/2 : HDCP 2.2
-
Output
-
DP, Externel Speaker (L/R)
-
USB
-
O(1) USB 3.0
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
-
SD Card(SDHC/Full Size)
-
O(FAT32/NTFS)
-
Externel Speaker Out
-
O(1, L/R)
-
Bezel Colour
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
9.9mm(L/R),12.0mm(T/B)
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1235.5mm x 709.4mm x 85.4mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
24.7 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,360 x 231 x 844 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
29.9 kg
-
Handle
-
Yes(2ea)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Bezel Width
-
12.0 mm (T/B), 9.9 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
24.7 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,360 x 231 x 844 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
29.9 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600mm x 400mm
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Sensor
-
Temperature Sensor x 1, Auto Brightness Sensor
-
Image Customization
-
No Signal-X (but, support No Signal Text On/Off)
-
Video Tag
-
2
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 3.0
-
Play via URL
-
X (but, support web browser)
-
Lock Mode
-
O (USB, IR, OSD)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System); 0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Switch
-
No
-
Typ.
-
240 W
-
Max
-
270 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
921
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
120 W
-
DPM
-
0.5W(DP, DVI-D, HDMI)
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Speaker
-
20W(10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
OPS type compatible
-
No
-
External Media player Attachable
-
No
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS 2.5
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
Control LINK 1.5.3
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Manual
-
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (ESG&EIG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor)
-
Optional
-
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount), AN-WF500 Stand is not available
