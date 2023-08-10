Window Facing

About Cookies on This Site

(2)
High Brightness1
Outstanding Visibility

High Brightness

With a great brightness of 2,500 cd/㎡ , XS series clearly delivers contents and attracts public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
Visible with Polarized Sunglasses1
Outstanding Visibility

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP* enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.
Fan-less Design1
Quiet Operation

Fan-less Design

By eliminating the need for a cooling fan, we have made the XS series an ideal choice for the in-window environment. Its operating noise level is under 25dB, which is quieter than that of daily conversation.
Slim Design1
Space Efficiency

Slim Design

Thanks to its thin depth, the XS series takes up less space, which leads to space efficiency in an in-window environment.
High-Performance with webOS Smart Platform1
Easy Maintenance

High-Performance with webOS Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 3.0 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app develoment tools.
Smart Brightness Control1
Outstanding Visibility

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.
All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55" Class (54.64" measured diagonal)

Penel Technology

M+ (WRGB)

Backlight Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Pixels(HxVx3)

3840 x 2160 , RGBW Stripe arrangement

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

Typ: 2500cd/m2, Min: 2250cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1 (Typ)

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Colour gamut

72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Response Time

9ms (G to G BW) typ.

Colour Depth

16.7 Million

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

Surface Treatment (Haze)

AGLR(Haze 3%), QWP

Life Time(Typ.)

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24Hrs

CONNECTIVITY

Digital

O(2), HDMI1/2 : HDCP 2.2

Output

DP, Externel Speaker (L/R)

USB

O(1) USB 3.0

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In

SD Card(SDHC/Full Size)

O(FAT32/NTFS)

Externel Speaker Out

O(1, L/R)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

9.9mm(L/R),12.0mm(T/B)

Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

1235.5mm x 709.4mm x 85.4mm

Weight (Head)

24.7 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,360 x 231 x 844 mm

Packed Weight

29.9 kg

Handle

Yes(2ea)

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

12.0 mm (T/B), 9.9 mm (L/R)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4 mm

Weight (Head)

24.7 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,360 x 231 x 844 mm

Packed Weight

29.9 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600mm x 400mm

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)

Sensor

Temperature Sensor x 1, Auto Brightness Sensor

Image Customization

No Signal-X (but, support No Signal Text On/Off)

Video Tag

2

webOS ver.

webOS 3.0

Play via URL

X (but, support web browser)

Lock Mode

O (USB, IR, OSD)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System); 0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Switch

No

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

240 W

Max

270 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

921

Smart Energy Saving

120 W

DPM

0.5W(DP, DVI-D, HDMI)

Power off

0.5 W

SOUND

Speaker

20W(10W x 2) for External Speaker

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

External Media player Attachable

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS 2.5

Control and Monitoring Software

Control LINK 1.5.3

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

Manual

English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (ESG&EIG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor)

Optional

WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount), AN-WF500 Stand is not available

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55XS2E-B)
WEB INFO(55XS2E-B)
WEB INFO(55XS2E-B)
WEB INFO(55XS2E-B)
WEB INFO(55XS2E-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.