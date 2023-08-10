We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84" ULTRA HD MULTI-TOUCH SIGNAGE
All Spec
-
Screen size (inches)
-
84
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
350
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,400:1, 500,000:1(DCR)
-
Response Time (ms)
-
12
-
Viewing Angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-glare Haze 10%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.06 Billion
-
Max Input Resolution
-
3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port), 1920 x 1080@60Hz (RGB, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution
-
3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~ 80kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
Pixel Frequency
-
300MHz(HDMI, Display Port), 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate / Composite / Digital
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite
-
Picture Mode
-
Intelligent Sensor/Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Game/ Expert1/Expert2
-
Digital
-
HDMI(2), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
RGB(1), Composite(1)
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI-D/AV
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1, Internal)
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 x 2
-
HDTV Formats
-
Composite : 576i HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
-
Digital
-
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
-
RGB
-
Audio
-
Yes(1), Line out(1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), IR(1, Internal)
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game /Vivid/ User Setting
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
HDMI/DVI, RGB, Component, AV, SuperSign(Option)
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
-
Yes
-
ISM Method
-
Normal, Color Wash
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Preferred color (Skin color, Grass color Sky color), Super Resolution, Gamma, Color Gamut, Noise Reduction, Mpeg Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, Eye care, LED local dimming, TruMotion.
-
Input Label
-
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Power Indicatior On/Off
-
Yes
-
USB playback
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
VESA Mounting
-
800 x 400
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60HZ
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption
-
Typ.: 350W, Smart Enegy Saving: 200W, DPM: 1.5W, Power off: 0.5W
-
Monitor
-
195.1cm x 113.7cm x 11.2cm
-
Monitor
-
102.6 kg
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.