All Spec
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct LED
-
Screen Size
-
86" (85.6" measured diagonal)
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
58:09:00
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 600 (UHD)
-
Pixels(H x V x 3)
-
6,912,000
-
Brightness
-
Typ: 500cd/m2, Min : 400cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1(Typ)
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1 (Typ)
-
Color Gamut
-
72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit(D)
-
Response Time
-
8ms(G to G BW) typ.
-
Surface Treatment
-
AGP (10% Haze)
-
Life time
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
24Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Landscape, Portrait
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Max Input Resolution
-
3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI1,2) 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI3, DisplayPort), 3840 x 600@60Hz (OPS), 1920 x 1080@60Hz(DVI)
-
Recommended Resolution
-
3840 x 600@60Hz (HDMI1~3, DisplyPort, OPS), 1920 x 300@60Hz(DVI)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
28.1 ~ 83kHz
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
50 ~ 60Hz
-
Pixel Frequency
-
148.5MHz
-
Sync Compatability
-
Digital
-
Video Input
-
HDMI1, HDMI2, HDMI3, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS
-
Picture mode
-
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert1/2
-
Color temperature
-
Warm50 ~ Cool50
-
Input - Digital (With HDCP) - HDMI
-
Yes (3), HDMI1/2 : HDCP 2.2, HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4
-
Input - Digital (With HDCP) - DP
-
Yes (1), HDCP 1.3
-
Input - Digital (With HDCP) - OPS
-
Yes (1)
-
Input - Digital (With HDCP) - DVI-D
-
Yes (1)
-
Analog Audio
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control - RS232C
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control - RJ45
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control - IR+B Receiver
-
Yes (1)
-
USB
-
Yes (USB2.0 x1 / 3.0 x 1)
-
SD Card
-
Yes (FAT32 / NTFS)
-
Output - Digital (With HDCP)
-
Yes (DP x1) (HDCP output only DP input)
-
Analog Audio (Line Out)
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control - RS232C/br
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control - RJ45/br
-
Yes (1)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
4.4mm(L/R), 5.9mm(U/D)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
2158.3x348.5x81.7
-
Weight(Head)
-
20.5Kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)
-
2290x599x228
-
Packed Weight
-
38.2Kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 200
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode
-
Yes (5x5)
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
HDMI1, HDMI2, HDMI3/DVI-D/OPS, DP
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Language (USB Playback)
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Language (Manual)
-
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
-
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
-
ALL
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Time
-
Clock, On/Off Time, Power on Delay, Auto Off,Automatic Standby
-
Information
-
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Homepage
-
Input Label
-
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving
-
Yes(Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
File Play with USB/SD/Internal Memory
-
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
-
2/3/4PBP
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dongle ready(Support Beacon function)
-
4K Up Scaling
-
Yes
-
Beacon
-
On/Off
-
PM mode
-
Power Off, Sustain Aspect Ratio, Screen Off, Screen Off Always
-
Lock mode
-
USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key Operation
-
Media share
-
SoftAP
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ./Max
-
180W/220W
-
Smart Enegy Saving
-
30% of typical
-
DPM
-
HDMI1,2,3,DVI-D,OPS:30W, DP:1W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
OPS PC compatible (optional)
-
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Link
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
Accessory
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP(2.6M), RS-232C Cable(3M) Owner's Manual(Website upload)
-
Optional Accessory
-
AN-WF500(WiFi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA(OPS KIT), ** Stand is not available
