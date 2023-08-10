About Cookies on This Site

86BH5C

PANEL

Backlight Type

Direct LED

Screen Size

86"  (85.6" measured diagonal)

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

58:09:00

Native Resolution

3840 x 600 (UHD)

Pixels(H x V x 3)

6,912,000

Brightness

Typ: 500cd/m2, Min : 400cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1(Typ)

Dynamic CR

500,000:1 (Typ)

Color Gamut

72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Color Depth

10bit(D)

Response Time

8ms(G to G BW) typ.

Surface Treatment

AGP (10% Haze)

Life time

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24Hrs

Orientation

Landscape, Portrait

Refresh Rate

60Hz

VIDEO(PC)

Max Input Resolution

3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI1,2) 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI3, DisplayPort), 3840 x 600@60Hz (OPS), 1920 x 1080@60Hz(DVI)

Recommended Resolution

3840 x 600@60Hz (HDMI1~3, DisplyPort, OPS), 1920 x 300@60Hz(DVI)

H-Scanning Frequency

28.1 ~ 83kHz

V-Scanning Frequency

50 ~ 60Hz

Pixel Frequency

148.5MHz

Sync Compatability

Digital

Video Input

HDMI1, HDMI2, HDMI3, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS

Picture mode

Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema,  Sports, Game, Expert1/2

Color temperature

Warm50 ~ Cool50

CONNECTIVITY

Input - Digital (With HDCP) - HDMI

Yes (3), HDMI1/2 : HDCP 2.2, HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4

Input - Digital (With HDCP) - DP

Yes (1), HDCP 1.3

Input - Digital (With HDCP) - OPS

Yes (1)

Input - Digital (With HDCP) - DVI-D

Yes (1)

Analog Audio

Yes (1)

External Control - RS232C

Yes (1)

External Control - RJ45

Yes (1)

External Control - IR+B Receiver

Yes (1)

USB

Yes (USB2.0 x1 / 3.0 x 1)

SD Card

Yes (FAT32 / NTFS)

Output - Digital (With HDCP)

Yes (DP x1) (HDCP output only DP input)

Analog Audio (Line Out)

Yes (1)

External Control - RS232C/br

Yes (1)

External Control - RJ45/br

Yes (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

4.4mm(L/R), 5.9mm(U/D)

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

2158.3x348.5x81.7

Weight(Head)

20.5Kg

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)

2290x599x228

Packed Weight

38.2Kg

Handle

Yes

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

600 x 200

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness sensor

Yes

Tile Mode

Yes (5x5)

Natural Mode @Tile Mode

Yes

Source Selection

HDMI1, HDMI2, HDMI3/DVI-D/OPS, DP

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Language (OSD)

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

Language (USB Playback)

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

Language (Manual)

English, French,  Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

Language (ESG)

English, French,  Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek,  Polish, Czech, Slovak

ISM Method

ALL

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color,  Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction,  Gamma, Black Level

Time

Clock, On/Off Time,  Power on Delay, Auto Off,Automatic Standby

Information

Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Homepage

Input Label

Yes(PC/DTV)

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

Energy Saving

Yes(Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

File Play with USB/SD/Internal Memory

Yes

PIP/PBP

2/3/4PBP

Internal Memory

8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)

Wi-Fi

Dongle ready(Support Beacon function)

4K Up Scaling

Yes

Beacon

On/Off

PM mode

Power Off, Sustain Aspect Ratio, Screen Off, Screen Off Always

Lock mode

USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key Operation

Media share

SoftAP

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~,  50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Typ./Max

180W/220W

Smart Enegy Saving

30% of typical

DPM

HDMI1,2,3,DVI-D,OPS:30W, DP:1W

Power off

0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS PC compatible (optional)

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Link

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

ACCESSORY

Accessory

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP(2.6M), RS-232C Cable(3M) Owner's Manual(Website upload)

Optional Accessory

AN-WF500(WiFi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA(OPS KIT), ** Stand is not available

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(86BH5C-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(86BH5C-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(86BH5C-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.