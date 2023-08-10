We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Stretch Signage
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
86”
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
58:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 600
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
500
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Colour gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth
-
10BIT, 1.07 Billion
-
Response Time
-
8ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
10%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours
-
24Hrs / 7Days
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP2.2), DP (1, HDCP2.2), DVI-D (1, HDCP1.4), USB2.0 Type A (2), Audio In (1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/Out (1), RJ45 (LAN) In/Out (1), IR In (1)
-
Output
-
DP Out ((1, Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio Out (1)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 5.9/4.4/4.4/5.9mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
20.5 kg
-
Packed Weight
-
38.2 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
2158.3 x 348.5 x 81.7mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
2290 x 599 x 228mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 200
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
Built-in
-
Sensor
-
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor
-
Local Key Operation
-
Yes
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.0
-
Embedded CMS
-
Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager
-
USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Fail over
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
Sync mode
-
RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync
-
Multi-screen
-
PBP (4)
-
Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)
-
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
Control Manager
-
Yes
-
3rd Party Control Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Beacon
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
webRTC
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
220W / 240W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
100W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Speaker
-
No
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes(EU Only) / No
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light sensor receiver, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
IP Rating
-
IP5x
