About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ultra Stretch Signage
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

Ultra Stretch Signage

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
86BH5F-B

Ultra Stretch Signage

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

86”

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

58:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 600

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

500

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Colour gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Colour Depth

10BIT, 1.07 Billion

Response Time

8ms(G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

10%

Life Time (Typ.)

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours

24Hrs / 7Days

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP2.2), DP (1, HDCP2.2), DVI-D (1, HDCP1.4), USB2.0 Type A (2), Audio In (1)

External Control

RS232C In/Out (1), RJ45 (LAN) In/Out (1), IR In (1)

Output

DP Out ((1, Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio Out (1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 5.9/4.4/4.4/5.9mm

Weight (Head)

20.5 kg

Packed Weight

38.2 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

2158.3 x 348.5 x 81.7mm

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2290 x 599 x 228mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 200

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB

Wi-Fi

Built-in

Sensor

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor

Local Key Operation

Yes

webOS ver.

webOS 4.0

Embedded CMS

Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

Yes

SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

Yes

Sync mode

RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync

Multi-screen

PBP (4)

Screen Rotation

Yes

External Input Rotation

Yes

Tile Mode Setting

Yes (Max. 15x15)

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

3rd Party Control Compatibility

Yes

Beacon

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

webRTC

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

220W / 240W

Smart Energy Saving

100W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

SOUND

Speaker

No

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / No

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage 365 Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light sensor receiver, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

IP Rating

IP5x

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(86BH5F-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(86BH5F-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(86BH5F-BJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(86BH5F-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(86BH5F-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (86BH5F-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (86BH5F-BJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(86BH5F-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
86BH5F_Datasheet(low)_LG Ultra_Stretch_Signage.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.