Interactive Digital Board
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
86"
-
Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)
-
410
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0
-
Output
-
Touch USB 2.0 (2)
-
Bezel Width
-
50.7 mm (T/L/R), 62.2 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
2,026.9 x 1,180.3 x 79.5 mm (w/o Handle)
-
Weight (Head)
-
85.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2,190 × 1,470 × 371 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
114.6 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Link
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Eyebolt (2ea)
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)
-
Touch type
-
InGlass™
-
Available object size for touch
-
more than Ø 3 mm
-
Accuracy
-
2 mm
-
Interface
-
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
4T (Anti-Glare)
-
Multi touch point
-
Max 20 Point
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
