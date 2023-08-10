About Cookies on This Site

43" Standard Performance SM5KB Series

43" Standard Performance SM5KB Series

43SM5KB

43" Standard Performance SM5KB Series

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

43

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

450

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1, 4,000,000:1(DCR)

Response Time (ms)

12

Viewing Angle (°)

178 x 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer(Haze 1%)

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI(1), DVI-D(1), DP(1)

Analog

RGB(1)

Audio

RGB/DVI

External Control

RS232C, RJ45, IR receiver, Pixel Sensor

USB

Yes

SD Card(SDHC/Full Size)

Yes

HDTV Formats

HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

DP Out

SST/DP1.2a

Audio

Audio Out(1)

External Control

RS232C(1)

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W(10W x 2) for Internal Speaker (6 ohm)

Balance

Yes

Speaker On/off

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Surround System

Virtual Surround Plus

Equalizer

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness sensor

Yes

Tile Mode

Yes, Up to 15 x 15

Natural Mode @Tile Mode

Yes

Source Selection

RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP, OPS, USB, SD Card

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Auto Config/Phase

Yes

ISM Method

Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma

Time

Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

Input Label

Yes(PC/DTV)

DPM Select

Yes

USB playback

Yes

Internal Memory

8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)

Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Wi-Fi

802.11n combo built-in

Sync mode

Time sync, Content sync

Calibration mode

Yes

STANDARD (CERTIFICATION) & VESA MOUNTING

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60HZ

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption

Typ.:75W, Smart Energy Saving:55W, DPM:0.5W, Power off:0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD (MM)

Monitor

969.6mm x 563.9mm x 54mm

Monitor with Optional Stand

969.6mm x 622.2mm x 193mm

WEIGHT(KG)

Monitor

10.0Kg

(Head+Stand)

12.3Kg

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attachable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

SuperSign-w lite, SuperSign-c

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.