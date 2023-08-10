Eco Friendly & Pro fessional

About Cookies on This Site

GENERAL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Screen size (inches)

84

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness (cd/m2)

500

Contrast Ratio

1400:1

Response Time (ms)

12

Viewing Angle (°)

178 x 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.06 Billion

VIDEO

Max Input Resolution

3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port), 1920 x 1080@60Hz (RGB, DVI-D)

Recommended Resolution

3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port)

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

V-Scanning Frequency

56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

Pixel Frequency

300MHz(HDMI, Display Port), 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)

Sync Compatability

Separate / Composite / Digital

Video Input

RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite

Picture Mode

Intelligent Sensor/Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Game/ Expert1/Expert2

Colour temperature

Warm / Medium / Cool

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

Main : HDMI(1), DVI-D(1) Option1 (Included) : HDMI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Main : RGB(1) Option1 (Included) : Composite(1)

Audio

Main : RGB/DVI-D/AV

External Control

Main : RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

USB

2

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1)

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

External Speaker

External Control

RS232C(1), IR(1)

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Balance

Yes

Speaker On/off

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound mode

Standard , Music, Cinema , Sports , Game

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness sensor

Yes

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Auto Config/Phase

Yes

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level

Input Label

Yes

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

Power Indicatior On/Off

Yes

File Play with USB

Yes

Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

STANDARD (CERTIFICATION) & VESA MOUNTING

UL(cUL)

Yes

CB scheme

Yes

VESA Mounting

600 x 400

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60HZ

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption

Typ.: 350W, Smart Enegy Saving: 200W, DPM: 1.5W, Power off: 0.5W

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.