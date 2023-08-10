Eco Friendly & Pro fessional

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Screen size (inches)
-
84
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
500
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1400:1
-
Response Time (ms)
-
12
-
Viewing Angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.06 Billion
-
Max Input Resolution
-
3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port), 1920 x 1080@60Hz (RGB, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution
-
3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
Pixel Frequency
-
300MHz(HDMI, Display Port), 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate / Composite / Digital
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite
-
Picture Mode
-
Intelligent Sensor/Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Game/ Expert1/Expert2
-
Colour temperature
-
Warm / Medium / Cool
-
Digital
-
Main : HDMI(1), DVI-D(1) Option1 (Included) : HDMI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
Main : RGB(1) Option1 (Included) : Composite(1)
-
Audio
-
Main : RGB/DVI-D/AV
-
External Control
-
Main : RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
-
2
-
Digital
-
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
External Speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), IR(1)
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard , Music, Cinema , Sports , Game
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
-
Yes
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Input Label
-
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Power Indicatior On/Off
-
Yes
-
File Play with USB
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
CB scheme
-
Yes
-
VESA Mounting
-
600 x 400
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60HZ
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption
-
Typ.: 350W, Smart Enegy Saving: 200W, DPM: 1.5W, Power off: 0.5W
-
