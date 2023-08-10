About Cookies on This Site

98" 350 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

98" 350 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

98UM3F-B

98" 350 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

PANEL

Screen Size

98''

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

350

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Dynamic CR

500,000 : 1

Colour gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Colour Depth

10bit, 1.06B colours

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 1%

Life Time (Min.)

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

24 / 7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (1, HDCP1.4), Audio In (1), USB2.0 Type A (2)

Output

DP Out (1, Input : HDMI 1/ 2/ 3 / DVI / DP), Audio out (1)

External Control

RS232C In/out (4pin phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 14.9mm

Weight (Head)

81.1 kg

Packed Weight

119 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

2191.8 x 1246.8 x 83.8mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

Monitor incl. Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

2362 x 1386 x 420mm

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2354 x 1386 x 420mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800 x 400

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB

Wi-Fi

Built-in

Sensor

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor

Local Key Operation

Yes

webOS ver.

webOS 4.0

Embedded CMS

Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

Yes

SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

Yes

Sync mode

RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync

Multi-screen

PIP, PBP(4)

Screen Share

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (4)

Play via URL

Yes

Screen Rotation

Yes

External Input Rotation

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Tile Mode Setting

Yes (Max. 15x15)

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

3rd Party Control Compatibility

Yes

Beacon

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

Pro:Idiom

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

315W / 415W

Smart Energy Saving

220.5 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1075 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1416 BTU/Hr(Max)

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / UL (TBD)

EMC

FCC Class “A” / CE / KC (TBD)

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+ / Control

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage365Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light sensor receiver, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE-BOLT

