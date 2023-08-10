About Cookies on This Site

10" Small Signage

10" Small Signage

10SM3TB

10" Small Signage

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

10

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1280 x 800

Brightness (cd/m2)

Module : 450cd/m2, SET : 400cd/m2 (W/Touch)

Contrast Ratio

900:1

Viewing Angle (°)

160 x 160

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16,7M ( 8-bit )

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating, 2H, Low Reflection (Front Polarizer)

INPUT / OUTPUT

RJ-45

Yes

USB

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Source Selection

USB, SD Card

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes/ No/ No

DPM Select

Yes

Internal Memory

5.85GB(System 0.15GB + Available 5.7GB)

Wi-Fi

802.11n combo built-in

STANDARD (CERTIFICATION) & VESA MOUNTING

Safety

UL / cUL / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

VESA Mounting

50 x 50

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD (MM)

Monitor

245.6 x 164.2 x 29.7mm

WEIGHT(KG)

Monitor

0.63Kg

