43" 450 nits FHD Standard Signage
43" 450 nits FHD Standard Signage

43SM5KE-B

43" 450 nits FHD Standard Signage

PANEL

Screen Size

43"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

450

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0

Output

DP(SST), Audio(Off/Fixed/Variable)

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

969.6 x 563.9 x 54 mm

Weight (Head)

10.0 kg

Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

969.6 x 622.2 x 193 mm

Weight (Head+Stand)

12.5 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,052 x 650 x 123 mm

Packed Weight

12.6 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

75 W (TBD) / 95 W

Smart Energy Saving

55 W (TBD)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

N/A / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+/Control

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover

Optional

Stand (ST-432T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T43E)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43SM5KE-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43SM5KE-BJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(43SM5KE-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(43SM5KE-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43SM5KE-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43SM5KE-BJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(43SM5KE-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(43SM5KE-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.