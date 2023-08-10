We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" Standard Performance SM5KB Series
All Spec
-
Screen size (inches)
-
49
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
450
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1, 4,000,000:1(DCR)
-
Response Time (ms)
-
12
-
Viewing Angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer(Haze 1%)
-
Digital
-
HDMI(1), DVI-D(1), DP(1)
-
Analog
-
RGB(1)
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI
-
External Control
-
RS232C, RJ45, IR receiver, Pixel Sensor
-
USB
-
Yes
-
SD Card(SDHC/Full Size)
-
Yes
-
HDTV Formats
-
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
DP Out
-
SST/DP1.2a
-
Audio
-
Audio Out(1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1)
-
Audio Power
-
20W(10W x 2) for Internal Speaker (6 ohm)
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Equalizer
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode
-
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP, OPS, USB, SD Card
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
-
Yes
-
ISM Method
-
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma
-
Time
-
Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
-
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
USB playback
-
Yes
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11n combo built-in
-
Sync mode
-
Time sync, Content sync
-
Calibration mode
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60HZ
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption
-
Typ.:85W, Smart Energy Saving:60W, DPM:0.5W(DP), Power off:0.5W
-
Monitor
-
1102.2mm x 638.5mm x 54mm
-
Monitor with Optional Stand
-
1102.2mm x 696.8mm x 219.6mm
-
Monitor
-
14.3Kg
-
(Head+Stand)
-
17.4Kg
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
-
Yes (MP500/MP700)
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
SuperSign-w lite, SuperSign-c
-
