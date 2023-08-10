About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
49" 500 nits UHD Signage
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

49" 500 nits UHD Signage

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
49UH5C

49" 500 nits UHD Signage

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness

500cd/m²

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0, SD Card

Output

DP, Audio, Externel Speaker Out

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.9 mm (T), 12.4 mm (R/L), 15.5 mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,103.2 x 648.0 x 38.6 mm

Weight (Head)

13.3 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max

134 W /158 W

Smart Energy Saving

70 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

No

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover

Optional

Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-201T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49UH5C-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49UH5C-BD)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49UH5C-BF)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49UH5C-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49UH5C-BD)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49UH5C-BF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49UH5C-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49UH5C-BD)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49UH5C-BF)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49UH5C-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.