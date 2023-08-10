About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SM5KD Series

Specs

Support

Resource

SM5KD Series

55SM5KD

SM5KD Series

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ in, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,238 x 714.9 x 54 mm

Weight (Head)

17.5 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

100W

Smart Energy Saving

70W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign Premium

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Link

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (included 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover

Optional

Stand (ST-492T), Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T550)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(55SM5KD-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(55SM5KD-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55SM5KD-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.