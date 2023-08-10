About Cookies on This Site

84WS70MS Series

84WS70MS

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

84"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness

500cd/m²

CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2)

DP

Yes (1)

DVI-D

Yes (1)

Analog (RGB)

Yes (1)

Analog (Composite)

Yes (1)

Audio

RGB/DVI-D/AV

External Control (RS232C IN)

Yes (1)

External Control (RJ45)

Yes (1)

External Control (IR)

Yes (1, Internal)

USB

USB 2.0 x 2

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

DVI-D

Yes (1)

Analog (RGB)

Yes (1)

Audio Out

Yes (1)

Externel Speaker Out

Yes (1, L/R)

External Control (RS232C OUT)

Yes (1)

External Control (IR)

Yes (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

27.9mm

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

192.3cm X 110.9cm X 5.1cm (Including Handle: 10.1cm)

Weight (Head)

72.9kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600mm x 400mm

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

No

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord, Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), CD (Manual/Elite-C/ESG), Eye Bolt (2EA), DP cable

Optional

Media Player: MP700/MP500, SP-2100 (External Speaker), LSW630

GENERAL

Region

Global

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.