Ultra HD premium large display

Specs

Support

Resource

Ultra HD premium large display

98LS95D

Ultra HD premium large display

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

97.52 inches(2476.95 mm) diagonal

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Brightness

500

CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT

HDMI

Yes(3)

DP

Yes (1)

DVI-D

Yes (1)

Analog (RGB)

No

Audio In

Yes(1), DVI

External Control (RS232C IN)

Yes (1)

External Control (RJ45)

Yes (1)

External Control (IR receiver)

Yes (1)

External Control (Pixel Sensor)

Yes

USB (USB3.0)

Yes (1)

SD Card (SDHC/Full Size)

Yes (1)

HDTV Formats

HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital (w/ HDCP)

Yes(1) w/ HDCP: DP, w/o HDCP: HDMI3/DVI/OPS

Audio Out

Yes (1)

Externel Speaker Out

Yes (1, L/R)

External Control (RS232C OUT)

Yes (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 14.9mm

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

2191.8mm x 1246.8mm x 69.4mm

Weight (Head)

88kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800x400

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, CD(Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), HDMI2.0 Cable,DP cable, RS-232C, WIFI Dongle, EYE-BOLT

Optional

SP-2200 (External Speaker)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(98LS95D-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(98LS95D-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(98LS95D-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.