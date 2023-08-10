About Cookies on This Site

84" ULTRA HD MULTI-TOUCH SIGNAGE

84" ULTRA HD MULTI-TOUCH SIGNAGE

84WT70PS

84" ULTRA HD MULTI-TOUCH SIGNAGE

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

84

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness (cd/m2)

350

Contrast Ratio

1,400:1, 500,000:1(DCR)

Response Time (ms)

12

Viewing Angle (°)

178 x 178

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare Haze 10%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.06 Billion

VIDEO

Max Input Resolution

3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port), 1920 x 1080@60Hz (RGB, DVI-D)

Recommended Resolution

3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI, Display Port)

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~ 80kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

V-Scanning Frequency

56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

Pixel Frequency

300MHz(HDMI, Display Port), 148.5MHz(RGB, DVI-D)

Sync Compatability

Separate / Composite / Digital

Video Input

RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, Composite

Picture Mode

Intelligent Sensor/Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Game/ Expert1/Expert2

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI(2), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

RGB(1), Composite(1)

Audio

RGB/DVI-D/AV

External Control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1, Internal)

USB

USB 2.0 x 2

HDTV Formats

Composite : 576i HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1)

Analog

RGB

Audio

Yes(1), Line out(1)

External Control

RS232C(1), IR(1, Internal)

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Balance

Yes

Speaker On/off

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound mode

Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game /Vivid/ User Setting

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness sensor

Yes

Source Selection

HDMI/DVI, RGB, Component, AV, SuperSign(Option)

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Auto Config/Phase

Yes

ISM Method

Normal, Color Wash

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Preferred color (Skin color, Grass color Sky color), Super Resolution, Gamma, Color Gamut, Noise Reduction, Mpeg Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, Eye care, LED local dimming, TruMotion.

Input Label

Yes

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

Power Indicatior On/Off

Yes

USB playback

Yes

Energy Saving Mode

Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

STANDARD (CERTIFICATION) & VESA MOUNTING

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

VESA Mounting

800 x 400

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60HZ

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption

Typ.: 350W, Smart Enegy Saving: 200W, DPM: 1.5W, Power off: 0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD (MM)

Monitor

195.1cm x 113.7cm x 11.2cm

WEIGHT(KG)

Monitor

102.6 kg

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.