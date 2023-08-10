We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Stretch Signage
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
88"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 × 1,080
-
Brightness (Typ., nit)
-
700
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
3%
-
Lifetime
-
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
24 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4), DP (HDCP 2.2 / 1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In / Out, RJ45 (LAN) In / Out, IR In
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
4.4 mm (R/L), 5.9 mm (T/B)
-
Weight (Head)
-
33.9 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature Range
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity Range
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
450 W / 530 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1,535 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,808 BTU/Hr (Max.)
-
Safety
-
CB, NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
-
OPS Power Built In
-
No
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
-
Yes * The availability can differ by region.
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, IR / Light Sensor Receiver, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.