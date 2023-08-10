About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Stretch Signage
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

Ultra Stretch Signage

Product Information Sheet
88BH7G-B

Ultra Stretch Signage

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

88"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

3,840 × 1,080

Brightness (Typ., nit)

700

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

3%

Lifetime

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

24 / 7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4), DP (HDCP 2.2 / 1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In / Out, RJ45 (LAN) In / Out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

4.4 mm (R/L), 5.9 mm (T/B)

Weight (Head)

33.9 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature Range

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity Range

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

450 W / 530 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1,535 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,808 BTU/Hr (Max.)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB, NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

OPS Power Built In

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

LG ConnectedCare

Yes * The availability can differ by region.

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, IR / Light Sensor Receiver, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(88BH7G-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(88BH7G-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(88BH7G-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(88BH7G-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (88BH7G-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (88BH7G-BJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(88BH7G-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.