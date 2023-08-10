About Cookies on This Site

55" 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

55" 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
55SVH7F-A

55" 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS RGB

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

700

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

Haze 3%

Life Time (Typ.)

60,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

0.44 mm (Even)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm

Weight (Head)

16.8 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

Packed Weight

23.6 kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

210 W

Max.

250 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / Yes(Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control / Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55SVH7F-A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55SVH7F-A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55SVH7F-AJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55SVH7F-A)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55SVH7F-AJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55SVH7F-A)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55SVH7F-AJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55SVH7F-A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
HSP932-Data-Specsheet-55SVH7F-A.PDF
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.