55" 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS RGB
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
-
700
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Landscape & Portrait
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
0.44 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
16.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
23.6 kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
210 W
-
Max.
-
250 W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes(EU Only) / Yes(Energy Star 8.0)
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
