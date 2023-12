On the basis of 11-year power consumption estimates, LG was the winner in the competitive biding where all the major players participated. Speaking on the project, Mr. Manoj Kumar Pandey, Executive Engineer of CPWD said, “For the past decade, the focus of the government has been on energy efficiency. Due to the building’s unique structure, we needed an uncompromised air conditioning solution. CPWD devised a strategy with eminent experts to use the latest air conditioning systems without compromising on the basis features of the building. It was concluded that VRF will be the most suitable for HVAC solution.”