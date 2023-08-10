Office Bouygues Construction

To match Bouygues’ objectives to significantly reduce energy footprint, new air-conditioning system had to be the most energy efficient amongst those in the market. The site is equipped with a heat pump on dry probes – fitted with 75 vertical sensors buried 100 meters deep – and four temperature recording probes. The system works by using the soil temperature, which is collected by means of a liquid flowing in a closed circuit. In addition to geothermal technology, the thermal loop is fed by five adiabatic coolers that use the air and water of the phyto-purification station to cool the water loop.