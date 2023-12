If history tells that second helpings are not always as good as the first, Legado Corporativo wanted not only to change history, but moreover to repeat and overwhelm the success of their corporate headquarter complex, Equus Parque Corporativo 333 (EQUUS 333), that had brought up the talk of the town when it was opened back in 2008. Ever since its opening, EQUUS 333 had been the highest ranked corporate office in the Monterrey metro area right in the heart of San Pedro Garza García.