About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
R32 Hydrosplit IWT, 1Ø, 14kW
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

R32 Hydrosplit IWT, 1Ø, 14kW

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
HN1616Y NB1 + HU141MRB U30

R32 Hydrosplit IWT, 1Ø, 14kW

R32 Hydrosplit IWT, 1Ø, 14kW

Water pipe with no risk of leakage


Outdoor and indoor unit are connected by water pipes, preventing any refrigerant leakage and simplifying installation.

Remarkable performance in cold


Wide operation range ensures remarkable heating performance even in an extremely cold weather.

Low noise level


Noise reduction technology provides quieter and more comfortable experience, increasing installation flexibility in urban areas.

Print

All Spec

SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA (HEATING)

  • Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)

    A+++/A++

  • Seasonal space heating efficiency (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

    180 / 136

  • SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    4.57 / 3.47

WATER HEATING EFFICIENCY DATA

  • Declared load profile, average climate

    L

  • Water heating efficiency (ηWH), average climate

    120

  • COPDHW, average climate

    2.74

  • Water heating eff. class, average climate

    A+

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    14.00

  • COP

    4.89

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    12.00

  • COP

    3.63

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    14.00

  • COP

    4.30

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Cooling capacity (kW)

    -25 ~ 35

  • EER

    5 ~ 48

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Cooling capacity (kW)

    15 ~ 65

  • EER

    5 ~ 27

OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)

  • Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    R32

OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)

  • Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    675

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    2,100

  • DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    Male PT 1"

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    Male PT 1"

  • GWP

    Female G1"

  • Precharged amount (g)

    Female G1"

PIPING CONNECTIONS (REF./OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Gas (mm (inch))

    Female G3/4"

  • Liquid (mm (inch))

    Female G3/4"

  • Length standard / Max. (m)

    62 / 60

  • Level difference Max. (m)

    43

  • Max. length without additional charge (m)

    40 / 38

  • Mass of additional ref. charge (g/m)

    35

PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/INDOOR UNIT)

  • Inlet diameter for space heating (inch)

    950 × 1,380 × 330

  • Outlet diameter for space heating (inch)

    601 × 1,812 × 685

  • Inlet diameter for DHW (inch)

    91.7

  • Outlet diameter for DHW (inch)

    130.0

  • Recirculation (inch)

    Warm gray / RAL 7044

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

    White / RAL 9002

SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Rated (dB(A))

    220-240, 1, 50

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (OUTDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)

  • Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

    41 / 39

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 1M (INDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)

  • Rated (dB(A))

    36

DIMENSION

  • Outdoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)

    950 x 1,380 x 330

  • Indoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)

    490 × 850 × 315

WEIGHT

  • Outdoor unit (Empty) (kg)

    84.8

  • Indoor unit (Empty) (kg)

    40.5

EXTERIOR

  • Outdoor unit (Color / RAL code)

    Warm gray / RAL 7044

  • Indoor unit (Color / RAL code)

    Noble white / RAL 9016

POWER SUPPLY

  • Voltage, phase, frequency (V, Ø, Hz)

    220-240, 1, 50

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.