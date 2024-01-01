About Cookies on This Site

R32 Monobloc S, 1Ø, 16kW
Product Information Sheet

R32 Monobloc S, 1Ø, 16kW

HM161MR U34

R32 Monobloc S, 1Ø, 16kW

Front view of white rectangular LG R32 Monobloc S with two round fans in vertical direction and upper right LG logo.

Space-efficient all in one unit


All-in-one outdoor unit includes all hydronic components in a package, ensuring space-efficiency and simplified installation.

Remarkable performance in cold


Wide operation range ensures remarkable heating performance even in an extremely cold weather.

Low noise level


Noise reduction technology provides quieter and more comfortable experience, increasing installation flexibility in urban areas.

All Spec

SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA

  • Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)

    A+++/A++

  • Seasonal space heating efficiency (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

    178 / 135

  • SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    4.53 / 3.45

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    16.00

  • COP

    4.70

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    13.80

  • COP

    3.60

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    12.00

  • COP

    2.80

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Cooling capacity (kW)

    16.00

  • EER

    4.00

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Cooling capacity (kW)

    16.00

  • EER

    3.10

OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)

  • Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    -25 ~ 35

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)

  • Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 65

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R32

  • GWP

    675

  • Precharged amount (g)

    2,000

PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER)

  • Inlet diameter (inch)

    Male PT 1"

  • Outlet diameter (inch)

    Male PT 1"

SOUND POWER LEVEL

  • Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

    61 / 57

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 1M (CONVERT USING SWL)

  • Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

    53 / 49

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (CONVERT USING SWL)

  • Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

    39 / 35

DIMENSION

  • W × H × D (mm)

    1,239 x 1,380 x 330

WEIGHT

  • Empty (kg)

    119.1

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Warm gray

  • RAL code

    RAL 7044

POWER SUPPLY

  • Voltage, phase, frequency (V, Ø, Hz)

    220-240, 1, 50

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.