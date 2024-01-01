About Cookies on This Site

R32 Split 5/7/9 kW IWT, 1Ø, 9kW
Product Information Sheet

R32 Split 5/7/9 kW IWT, 1Ø, 9kW

HN0913T NK0 + HU091MR U44

R32 Split 5/7/9 kW IWT, 1Ø, 9kW

45 degree right side view of a white rectangular IWT indoor unit and an outdoor unit with a round fan displayed side by side.

  1. No risk of pipe freezing


    Refrigerant pipe robust to cold ensures no potential risk of pipe freezing even during prolonged blackouts.

  2.

    Remarkable performance in cold


    Wide operation range ensures remarkable heating performance even in an extremely cold weather.

  3.

    Low noise level


    Noise reduction technology provides quieter and more comfortable experience, increasing installation flexibility in urban areas.

All Spec

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 1M (INDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)

  • Rated (dB(A))

    34

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (OUTDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)

  • Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

    38 / 36

SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA (HEATING)

  • Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)

    A+++/A++

  • Seasonal space heating efficiency (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

    183 / 126

  • SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    4.65 / 3.23

WATER HEATING EFFICIENCY DATA

  • Declared load profile, average climate

    XL

  • Water heating efficiency (ηWH), average climate

    140

  • COPDHW, average climate

    3.40

  • Water heating eff. class, average climate

    A+

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    9.00

  • COP

    4.65

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    5.40

  • COP

    3.50

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    5.50

  • COP

    2.70

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Cooling capacity (kW)

    9.00

  • EER

    4.20

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Cooling capacity (kW)

    9.00

  • EER

    2.60

OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)

  • Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    -25 ~ 35

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)

  • Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 65

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R32

  • GWP

    675

  • Precharged amount (g)

    1,500

PIPING CONNECTIONS (REF./OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Gas (mm (inch))

    Ø 15.88 (5/8)

  • Liquid (mm (inch))

    Ø 9.52 (3/8)

  • Length standard / Max. (m)

    5 / 50

  • Level difference Max. (m)

    30

  • Max. length without additional charge (m)

    10

  • Mass of additional ref. charge (g/m)

    40

PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/INDOOR UNIT)

  • Inlet diameter for DHW (inch)

    Female G1"

  • Inlet diameter for space heating (inch)

    Female G1"

  • Outlet diameter for DHW (inch)

    Female G1"

  • Outlet diameter for space heating (inch)

    Female G1"

  • Recirculation (inch)

    Female G1"

DIMENSION

  • Indoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)

    600 × 1,750 × 660

  • Outdoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)

    950 × 834 × 330

EXTERIOR

  • Indoor unit (Color / RAL code)

    White / RAL 9016

  • Outdoor unit (Color / RAL code)

    Warm gray / RAL 7044

POWER SUPPLY

  • Voltage, phase, frequency (V, Ø, Hz)

    220-240, 1, 50

SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Rated (dB(A))

    42

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

    60 / 58

WEIGHT

  • Indoor unit (Empty) (kg)

    118.0

  • Outdoor unit (Empty) (kg)

    60.0

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.