R290 Monobloc Control Unit, 3Ø, 14kW
Safe & Seamless Design
R290 Monobloc prioritizes high reliability. With anti-icing and deicing technologies, it is optimized for safe operation. The new design with refined grey blends in well with environment.
Extremely Silent Operation
Enjoy calmness as you keep your home warm. R290 Monobloc heats home with outstanding noise reduction technologies. It maintains a low sound power level of 49 dB(A)@12 kW at maximum performance.*
* All tests were conducted according to LG's internal test policy and environment.
* Product’s lifecycle might vary depends on actual usage environment.
* LG BECON cloud service availability can be varied by each country.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Voltage, phase, frequency for indoor unit (V, Ø, Hz)
220 ~ 240, 1, 50
-
Voltage, phase, frequency for outdoor unit (V, Ø, Hz)
380 ~ 415, 3, 50
DIMENSION
-
Indoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)
420 x 490 x 141
-
Outdoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)
1,560 x 1,019 x 520
WEIGHT
-
Indoor unit (Empty) (kg)
6.7
-
Outdoor unit (Empty) (kg)
181.0
EXTERIOR
-
Color of outdoor unit chassis (Color / RAL code)
Dawn gray / RAL 7037
-
Color of outdoor unit front grille (Color / RAL code)
Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012
-
Indoor unit (Color / RAL code)
Essence White / RAL 9003
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R290
-
GWP
3
-
Precharged amount (g)
1,200
SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))
51 / 50
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A-7/W+35)
-
COP
3.21
-
Heating capacity (kW)
13.00
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A-7/W+55)
-
COP
2.28
-
Heating capacity (kW)
10.30
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)
-
COP
3.61
-
Heating capacity (kW)
14.00
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)
-
COP
4.50
-
Heating capacity (kW)
14.00
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)
-
COP
3.25
-
Heating capacity (kW)
11.00
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)
-
Cooling capacity (kW)
12.00
-
EER
3.70
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)
-
Cooling capacity (kW)
12.00
-
EER
2.99
OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)
-
Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 27
-
DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 80
-
Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 75
OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)
-
Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 48
-
Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-28 ~ 35
PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Inlet diameter (inch)
Male PT 1"
-
Outlet diameter (inch)
Male PT 1"
SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA (HEATING)
-
SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)
5.38 / 3.96
-
Seasonal space heating efficiency (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)
212 / 155
-
Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)
A+++/A+++
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (OUTDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)
-
Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))
29 / 28
-
