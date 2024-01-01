About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

THERMA V Hydrosplit

FIND A DEALER

LG THERMA V Hydrosplit units line up. The Hydro box and Integrated water tank are on the left and right, and the outdoor unit is at the center.

Why LG Hydrosplit

Simple & Safe Water Pipe 

House Warm with Efficiency

LG ThinQ

Simple & Safe Water Pipe

LG THERMA V Hydrosplit ensures no risk of refrigerant leakage because outdoor and indoor unit are connected by water pipes while hermetically sealing refrigerant inside the outdoor unit. It also enables easier and quicker installation.

Diagram shows the hydro box linking the indoor and outdoor units with a water tank, whereas the right presents the integrated water tank connection.

House Warm with Efficiency

The energy-efficient R1 compressor increases the performance of heating and hot water while reducing costs. Additionally, the Hydrosplit offers a stable hot water supply thanks to a wide operation range whether it's -25°C or 35°C. 

A steamy bathtub situates left, flanked by the LG Therma V indoor unit at the center and LG Therma V double-stack outdoor unit to the right.

LG ThinQ

Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ app enables convenient temperature control and real-time energy consumption monitoring, optimizing overall home energy efficiency.

A smartphone showing the WiFi signal sits on the left, connected to an LG air to water heat pump hydrosplit on the right via a dotted line.

* Please note that a WiFi modem is required.

Discover More About Hydrosplit

Download Resources

Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals. 

See All Resources

 Engineering Support 

Experience the resources and support we provide to help your business stay ahead.

Get All Support

HVAC Blog

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

See All Articles

Please enquire for more product information.

ENQUIRE TO BUY

Find a dealer to help with service for sales, installation, and after sales.

FIND A DEALER