We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
R32 Monobloc S, 1Ø, 16kW
Space-efficient all in one unit
All-in-one outdoor unit includes all hydronic components in a package, ensuring space-efficiency and simplified installation.
Remarkable performance in cold
Wide operation range ensures remarkable heating performance even in an extremely cold weather.
All Spec
SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA
-
Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)
A+++/A++
-
Seasonal space heating efficiency (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)
178 / 135
-
SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)
4.53 / 3.45
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)
-
Heating capacity (kW)
16.00
-
COP
4.70
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)
-
Heating capacity (kW)
13.80
-
COP
3.60
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)
-
Heating capacity (kW)
12.00
-
COP
2.80
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)
-
Cooling capacity (kW)
16.00
-
EER
4.00
NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)
-
Cooling capacity (kW)
16.00
-
EER
3.10
OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)
-
Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-25 ~ 35
-
Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 48
OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)
-
Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 65
-
Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 27
-
DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 80
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R32
-
GWP
675
-
Precharged amount (g)
2,000
PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER)
-
Inlet diameter (inch)
Male PT 1"
-
Outlet diameter (inch)
Male PT 1"
SOUND POWER LEVEL
-
Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))
61 / 57
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 1M (CONVERT USING SWL)
-
Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))
53 / 49
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (CONVERT USING SWL)
-
Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))
39 / 35
DIMENSION
-
W × H × D (mm)
1,239 x 1,380 x 330
WEIGHT
-
Empty (kg)
119.1
EXTERIOR
-
Color
Warm gray
-
RAL code
RAL 7044
POWER SUPPLY
-
Voltage, phase, frequency (V, Ø, Hz)
220-240, 1, 50
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.