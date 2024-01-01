About Cookies on This Site

R290 Monobloc Hydro Unit, 1Ø, 16kW
E-label_HM161HF UB60 HN1616HC NK0,PHCS0.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
HN1616HC NK0 + HM161HF UB60

R290 Monobloc Hydro Unit, 1Ø, 16kW

LG Air to Water Heat Pump THERMA V, black-colored outdoor unit designed with grey wavey grill

Safe & Seamless Design

R290 Monobloc prioritizes high reliability. With anti-icing and deicing technologies, it is optimized for safe operation. The new design with refined grey blends in well with environment.

Advanced & Efficient Heating

R290 Monobloc can generate a water flow of up to 75°C. It also operates at temperatures as low as -28°C. Powered by nature, it ensures sustainable heating with an A+++ energy rating.*

Extremely Silent Operation

Enjoy calmness as you keep your home warm. R290 Monobloc heats home with outstanding noise reduction technologies. It maintains a low sound power level of 49 dB(A)@12 kW at maximum performance.*

Integrated Control System

Configuring LG BECON cloud with R290 Monobloc offers various remote capabilities. Installers and service partners are able to perform setting, monitoring and firmware update without on-site visits.*

* All tests were conducted according to LG's internal test policy and environment.

* Product’s lifecycle might vary depends on actual usage environment.

* LG BECON cloud service availability can be varied by each country.

Print

All Spec

SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA (HEATING)

  • Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)

    A+++/A+++

  • Seasonal space heating efficiency (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

    201 / 154

  • SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    5.11 / 3.92

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    16.00

  • COP

    4.30

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    14.50

  • COP

    3.49

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A-7/W+35)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    13.80

  • COP

    3.17

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    12.00

  • COP

    3.30

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A-7/W+55)

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    10.90

  • COP

    2.26

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Cooling capacity (kW)

    12.50

  • EER

    3.70

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Cooling capacity (kW)

    12.50

  • EER

    2.95

OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)

  • Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    -28 ~ 35

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)

  • Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 75

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R290

  • GWP

    3

  • Precharged amount (g)

    1,200

PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Inlet diameter (inch)

    Male PT 1"

  • Outlet diameter (inch)

    Male PT 1"

PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/INDOOR UNIT)

  • Inlet/outlet diameter for ODU connection (inch)

    Male PT 1"

  • Inlet/outlet diameter for space heating (inch)

    Male PT 1"

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

    52 / 51

SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Rated (dB(A))

    39

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (OUTDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)

  • Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

    30 / 29

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 1M (INDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)

  • Rated (dB(A))

    31

DIMENSION

  • Outdoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)

    1,560 x 1,019 x 520

  • Indoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)

    490 x 850 x 315

WEIGHT

  • Outdoor unit (Empty) (kg)

    181.0

  • Indoor unit (Empty) (kg)

    30.0

EXTERIOR

  • Color of outdoor unit chassis (Color / RAL code)

    Dawn gray / RAL 7037

  • Color of outdoor unit front grille (Color / RAL code)

    Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012

  • Indoor unit (Color / RAL code)

    Noble white / RAL 9016

POWER SUPPLY

  • Voltage, phase, frequency for indoor unit (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

  • Voltage, phase, frequency for outdoor unit (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.