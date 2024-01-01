We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One Way Ceiling Cassette
LG Single Cassette air conditioner fits perfectly into any interior with its elegant design, not exposing any piping. The sleek look and efficient operation makes this AC cassette the ideal choice for any business.
*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.
Step 1
Pre-Filter
Capture fine dust.
Step 2
Dust Electrification
Increases the electrostatic force of particle. Improves filter’s collecting efficiency.
Step 3
PM 1.0 Filter
Removes up to 99% of fine to ultrafine dust.
Step 4
Deodorisation Filter
High efficiency gas absorption technology removes unpleasant odours & harmful gases.
Step 5
Ionizer
Inactivate bacteria and germs.
*The fine dust reduction performance of the air purification kit was tested by TUV Rheinland by disposing Potassium chloride in a contaned area of 4m X 2.5m X 3m and kept the appliance (Model number PTAHTP0,PAH-TUP0M) running for thirtyfive (35) minutes for fine dust of 50 nm and fourtyone (41) minutes for 100 nm, and the result was 99.9% reduction of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm (the test was based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). The results may vary depending on the environment.
*The airborne bacteria removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) in a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TUP0M) running for sixty (60) minutes, and the result was 91.2% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.
*The airborne virus removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Phi-X174 virus in a contaned area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TUP0M) running for thirty (30) minutes, and the result was 95.3% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.
*Safe plus insulation will be applied to devices beginning in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about products.
Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring
Real-time monitoring with a wireless or wired remote controller, panel LED lamp, and smart phone.
Image of a product being controlled on the individual controller, and mobile.
Wider Airflow for Comfortable Cooling
Due to the 20° - 70° vertically, 120° auto swing louvers, distributing cool air around the room.
Installation Flexibility
Compact design of 1 Way Cassette minimises installation space.
Wi-Fi Remote Control with LG ThinQ™
Monitor and control energy consumption for more effective energy conservation. Check the temperature in your home even when you are away. Mobile Remote Control works anytime, anywhere.
Image of a product being controlled on the LG ThinQ.