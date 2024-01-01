About Cookies on This Site

One Way Ceiling Cassette

LG Single Cassette air conditioner fits perfectly into any interior with its elegant design, not exposing any piping. The sleek look and efficient operation makes this AC cassette the ideal choice for any business.

An image of a big park next to tall buildings.

Air Purification Comfortable and Wide Airflow Slim Height ThinQ™
Air Purification
Enquire to Buy
A video of 5 step filters appearing when 1 Way Cassette is disassembled.

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Spaces

A powerful 5-step air purification system removes odours, germs, and PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

icon

Air Purification Kit

icon

Removes Ultrafine Dust

icon

Removes Bacteria & Virus

icon

Certified by

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.

Step 1

Pre-Filter

Capture fine dust.

Step 2

Dust Electrification

Increases the electrostatic force of particle. Improves filter’s collecting efficiency.

Step 3

PM 1.0 Filter

Removes up to 99% of fine to ultrafine dust.

Step 4

Deodorisation Filter

High efficiency gas absorption technology removes unpleasant odours & harmful gases.

Step 5

Ionizer

Inactivate bacteria and germs.

*The fine dust reduction performance of the air purification kit was tested by TUV Rheinland by disposing Potassium chloride in a contaned area of 4m X 2.5m X 3m and kept the appliance (Model number PTAHTP0,PAH-TUP0M) running for thirtyfive (35) minutes for fine dust of 50 nm and fourtyone (41) minutes for 100 nm, and the result was 99.9% reduction of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm (the test was based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). The results may vary depending on the environment.
*The airborne bacteria removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) in a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TUP0M) running for sixty (60) minutes, and the result was 91.2% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.
*The airborne virus removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Phi-X174 virus in a contaned area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TUP0M) running for thirty (30) minutes, and the result was 95.3% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.

Antibacterial treatment is installed inside a 1 way cassette.

Clean from the Inside Out

Safe Plus Insulation is an antimicrobial treatment that is applied to internal insulation components to prevent the growth of mold, and provides cleaner, fresher airflow.

*Safe plus insulation will be applied to devices beginning in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about products.

Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring

Real-time monitoring with a wireless or wired remote controller, panel LED lamp, and smart phone.

Image of a product being controlled on the individual controller, and mobile.

Easy Installation

The filter attaches to the indoor unit body for easier installation.

Washable Filter

Save on filter replacement with a semi-permanent filter that’s easy to clean.

Wider Airflow for Comfortable Cooling

Due to the 20° - 70° vertically, 120° auto swing louvers, distributing cool air around the room.

 

Installation Flexibility

Compact design of 1 Way Cassette minimises installation space.

A Image of a 1 way cassette with a slim height that can be installed flexibly anywhere.

Slim & Compact Design

1 Way Cassette with slim height has reduced the restriction which enables flexible installation in narrow ceiling space.

Wi-Fi Remote Control with LG ThinQ™

Monitor and control energy consumption for more effective energy conservation. Check the temperature in your home even when you are away. Mobile Remote Control works anytime, anywhere.

Image of a product being controlled on the LG ThinQ.

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy Buy Now

