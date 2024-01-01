About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Concealed Duct

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct is a concealed cooling and heating solution that provides optimal temperature control without affecting interior aesthetics.

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Invisible cooling solution suitable for applications that require interior aesthetics

 

Features
Enquire to Buy
Operation for Multiple Rooms

Using a spiral duct (embedded or flexible type) and stream chamber, it is possible to operate cooling and heating for several rooms simultaneously.

 

E.S.P. Control

E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) control function can make air volume controlled easily with remote controller. The BLDC motor can control fan speed and air volume regardless of the external static pressure. No additional accessories are necessary to control air flow.

 

Two Thermistors Control

The indoor temperature can be checked using the thermistors in the remote controller, as well as from the indoor unit to sensor temperature difference in one place. Two thermistors can optimise indoor air temperature for a more comfortable environment.

Minimised Height

New mid-static ducts provide ideal solution for installation in limited space.

Flexible Installation(Low Static Duct Only)

The new low static duct allows the air intake
at the rear or bottom under installation condition.

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document Download

Title, Size Table List
Resource Type Title Size
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) R32 Split and R410A Split leaflet.pdf
extension : 4,015K
Catalog
 LG Therma V R32 and R410a Low Temp Split Brochure 2021.pdf
extension : 4,324K
Leaflet
 LG Therma V High Temp Datasheet Leaflet 2020.pdf
extension : 9,112K
Leaflet
 LGUKTHVMS_11-21v1_Heating_Monobloc_S_leaflet_UK.pdf
extension : 6,129K
Leaflet
 LGUKTHVMS_11-21v1_Heating Monobloc S leaflet_UK.pdf
extension : 5,896K
Spec Sheet
 2021 Sales Spec Sheet Single_MID STATIC PRESSURE UM36F_UM42F_UM48F_UM60F.pdf
extension : 156K
Spec Sheet
 2021 Sales Spec Sheet Single_DUCT HIGH STATIC PRESSURE UB70_UB85.pdf
extension : 201K
Spec Sheet
 2021 Sales Spec Sheet Single_DUCT CL09F_CL12F_CL18F_CL24F.pdf
extension : 988K
Spec Sheet
 2021 Sales Spec Sheet Single_LOW STATIC PRESSURE CL18F_CL24F.pdf
extension : 710K
Spec Sheet
 2021 Sales Spec Sheet Single_COMPACT MID STATIC PRESSURE CM18F_CM24F_UM30F_UM36F.pdf
extension : 1,540K
Catalog
 Uk_as_therma_V_2019_July_LGUKTHVmidCat.07_19v4.pdf
extension : 1,588K

For manuals or materials related to engineering support, please go to resource download

GO

