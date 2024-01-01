About Cookies on This Site

Water Heater

Efficient water heater solution with smart control

Inverter Single Packaged

LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater

Energy efficient hot water solution that combines heat pump technology with LG’s smart control.

What is a Heat Pump Water Heater?

With an increasing emphasis on eco-conscious energy solutions, the LG heat pump obtains 75% of its energy from outside air. This renewable energy source converts low temperature to high temperature using two heat exchangers, a condenser and an evaporator.

Excellent Efficiency

LG’s new Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater allows for an impressive energy savings of over 70% compared to a conventional electric heater due to the highly efficient DUAL Inverter Compressor.

*Based on LG internal simulation data on daily electricity consumption under EUt average climate condition. annual electricity consumption is 74% lower when using LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater 270L capacity model than when using a general electric water heater (C class).

*Coefficient of Performance (COP) of 270L capacity model reaches 3.85 (Energy label A++) and COP of 200L capacity model reaches 3.60 (Energy label A +).

Powerful Heating Performance

The DUAL Inverter Compressor maximises the power in turbo mode for a 30% faster heating time.

DUAL Inverter Compressor

LG’s DUAL Inverter Compressor™ saves energy with a wide power-saving operating range.

Compressor/ Warranty/ TUV Rheinland

Low Noise Operation

Through BLDC Motor and DUAL Inverter Compressor, noise is reduced to 53dBA (sound power).

Stylish Design

LG's exclusive square design and luxury silver color make it an excellent design for the interior.

Smart Control

With the LG ThinQ smartphone app, users can easily control and monitor the heat pump, checking for current water temperatures, setting operating schedules and more.

Various Operation Mode

LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater can be operated in 4 different modes for different conditions.

Various Operation Mode Watch the Full Movie

Heat Pump

Heating water with the heat pump function

 

Auto

Automatically controls the heat pump and heating functions for optimal performance

 

Turbo

Boosting heat function to quickly heat water

Vacation

Minimising the energy loss while heat function is not in use

Various Installation Places

With premium and luxurious design, LG’s new Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater is suitable to be installed in garage, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom and any other spaces.

10-Year Warranty

Users can rest easy with a 10-year warranty on the device’s core parts: the water tank and the compressor. TUV Rheinland certifies the 10-year durability of the DUAL Inverter Compressor while the water tank’s ceramic coating provides 10 years of corrosion resistance based on the Germany Ceramic Standard DIN 4753.

Easy installation and maintenance

The machine’s one-direction inlet and outlet piping and easy-to-connect wires in the junction box allow for quick and easy installation. Furthermore, the LG ThinQ app provides Service Alarm and Self Diagnosis programs for convenience maintenance.

Water Heater Line Up

