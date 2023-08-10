About Cookies on This Site

Modbus gateway, Modbus (RTU) Gateway for Outdoor

Modbus gateway, Modbus (RTU) Gateway for Outdoor

PMBUSB00A

Modbus gateway, Modbus (RTU) Gateway for Outdoor

Connect to LG Air Conditioners and BMS

Modbus-RTU provides a connection between LG air conditioners
and BMS, providing integration.

Communication with Master Controller

The Modbus RTU communicates with the master control,
providing convenient integration of all units.

Modbus RTU slave (RS485) / 9,600 bps

The Modbus-RTU interface is used to communicate with automation systems.

Applicable for MULTI V 5, ERV, Heating

Modbus is applicable to outdoor units such as the Multi V5, ERV and heating systems.

All Spec

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Size (W x H x D, mm)

53.6 x 89.7 x 60.7

Interfaceable Products

MULTI V 5, ERV, Heating

Maximum number of units

Max. 16 IDUs with single module / Max. 64 IDUs with 4 modules

Power

DC 12V (250mA)

PRODUCT

Type

Modebus gateway

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.