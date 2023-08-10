About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Central Controller, AC EZ Touch, AC Ez. Touch, Touch Type, Max. 64 IDUs Control

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Central Controller, AC EZ Touch, AC Ez. Touch, Touch Type, Max. 64 IDUs Control

PACEZA000

Central Controller, AC EZ Touch, AC Ez. Touch, Touch Type, Max. 64 IDUs Control

Front View

5 inch Touch Screen for Small Site

Smart management with a 5-inch touch screen for a small sites,
which can manage up to 64 units.

Energy Statistics (with PDI)

Operational status statistics (time, energy consumption) are
provided to aid in making smart operational decisions.

Group / Individual Control

The user can control each indoor unit individually or in groups by
simply clicking the desired unit(s) on the check screen.

Schedule Control Function

Schedule controls provide the ability to set events in advance, maximising system performance.
In addition, by blocking unnecessary function, it prevents energy from being wasted.

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Size (W x H x D, mm)

137 x 121 x 25

Interfaceable Products

MULTI V / ERV / ERV DX / Hydro Kit / THERMA V

Individual / Group Control

On & Off / Mode / Temperature / Fan speed

Individual Controller Lock

Temperature / Mode / Fan speed / All

Error Check

O

Slave Mode (Interlocking with higher level controller)

O

Schedule

Weekly / Monthly / Yearly / Exception day

Remote Access

By client S/W (Neither Android nor IOS are supported)

Emergency Stop & Alarm Display

O

Power Consumption Monitoring (with PDI)

O

Auto Changeover / Setback

O

Temperature Limit

O

Operation History

Error record

Air Purify Control

O

Air Quality Level

O

ODU Low Noisesup1)/sup

O

Daylight Saving Time

O

External IO Port

DI 1

IPv6 Support

O

PRODUCT

Type

Central Controller

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.