Central Controller, ACP, Mobile Web Access / BACnet Gateway
All Spec
-
Size (W x H x D, mm)
-
270 x 155 x 65
-
Interfaceable Products
-
MULTI V / ERV / ERV DX / Hydro kit / THERMA V / AHU Kit / LG Chiller 1) / Commercial Air Purifier
-
Maximum number of units
-
256
-
Individual / Group Control
-
On & Off / Mode / Temperature / Fan speed
-
Individual Controller Lock
-
Temperature / Mode / Fan speed / All
-
Advanced Function Setting and Displaysup1)/sup
-
Comfort Cooling / ODU Low Noise / ODU Defrost Mode / Comfort Level display / CO2 Level display (for ERV / ERV DX) / Night Time Free Cooling (for ERV / ERV DX)
-
Error Check
-
O
-
Schedule
-
Weekly / Monthly / Yearly / Exception day
-
Web Access
-
O
-
Emergency Stop & Alarm Display
-
O
-
Power Consumption Monitoring (with PDI)
-
O
-
Auto Changeover / Setback
-
O
-
Temperature Limit
-
O
-
Operation Time Limit
-
O
-
Visual Navigation
-
O
-
Operation Trend
-
O
-
Air Purify Control
-
O
-
Air Quality Level
-
O
-
Interlock Control
-
O
-
Virtual Group Control
-
O
-
ODU Capacity Control
-
O
-
Energy Navigation (with PDI)
-
O
-
Daylight Saving Time
-
O
-
External IO Port
-
DI 10 / DO 4
-
BMS Integration sup2)/sup
-
BACnet IP / Modbus TCP
-
IPv6 Support
-
O
-
Type
-
Central Controller
-
