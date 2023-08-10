About Cookies on This Site

Central Controller, AC Smart, Mobile Web Access / BACnet Gateway

PACS5A000

PACS5A000

Central Controller, AC Smart, Mobile Web Access / BACnet Gateway

Front View

10-inch Touch Screen & Easy Control

The AC Smart provides a 10-inch touch screen with
HTML5 GUI (Graphic User Interface) allowing easy control for the user.

Max. 128 IDU Control

The AC Smart can control up to 128 units
(IDU, ERV, Hydro Kit, AHU Kit, Commercial Air Purifier).

Energy Management

By analysing the current energy consumption and comparing it with the set plan,it is possible to avoid overconsumption and lower the system's operating costs.

Visualized Control

Visual navigation enables control and monitoring of the device on the floor plan view for intuitive management.

All Spec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Size (W x H x D, mm)

253.2 x 167.7 x 28.9

Interfaceable Products

MULTI V / ERV / ERV DX / Hydro kit / THERMA V / AHU Kit / LG Chiller1) / Commercial Air Purifier

Maximum number of units

128

Individual / Group Control

On & Off / Mode / Temperature / Fan speed

Individual Controller Lock

Temperature / Mode / Fan speed / All

Advanced Function Setting and Displaysup1)/sup

Comfort Cooling / ODU Low Noise / ODU Defrost Mode / Comfort Level display / CO2 Level display (for ERV / ERV DX) / Night Time Free Cooling (for ERV / ERV DX)

Error Check

O

Slave Mode (Interlocking with higher level controller)

O

Schedule

Weekly / Monthly / Yearly / Exception day

Web Access

O

Emergency Stop & Alarm Display

O

Power Consumption Monitoring (with PDI)

O

Auto Changeover / Setback

O

Temperature Limit

O

Operation Time Limit

O

Visual Navigation

O

Operation Trend

O

Air Purify Control

O

Air Quality Level

O

Interlock Control

O

Virtual Group Control

O

ODU Capacity Control

O

Energy Navigation (with PDI)

O

Daylight Saving Time

O

External IO Port

DI 2 / DO 2

BMS Integration sup2)/sup

BACnet IP / Modbus TCP

IPv6 Support

O

Type

Central Controller

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.