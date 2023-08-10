About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Central Controller, AC EZ, AC Ez, Button Type, Max. 32 IDUs Control

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Central Controller, AC EZ, AC Ez, Button Type, Max. 32 IDUs Control

PQCSZ250S0

Central Controller, AC EZ, AC Ez, Button Type, Max. 32 IDUs Control

Front View

Easy to Manage up to 32 Indoor Units

Easy to manage up to 32 indoor units, it also provides individual/group control.

ERV with Simple Interface

AC EZ can easily interface with ERV products.

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Size (W x H x D, mm)

190 x 120 x 20

Interfaceable Products

MULTI V / ERV / ERV DX

Maximum number of units

32

Individual / Group Control

On & Off / Mode / Temperature / Fan speed

Individual Controller Lock

All

Error Check

O

Slave Mode (Interlocking with higher level controller)

O

Schedule

Weekly

Display

LED / LCD Display

Power

DC12V, 1A

PRODUCT

Type

Central Controller

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(PQCSZ250S0)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.