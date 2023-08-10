We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Individual Controller, Wired Controller, Simple-Hotel, White
All Spec
-
On / Off
-
O
-
Fan Speed Control
-
O
-
Temperature Setting
-
O
-
Mode Change
-
-
-
Auto Swing
-
O
-
Vane Control(Louver Angle)
-
O
-
E.S.P(External Static Pressure)
-
O
-
Electric Failure Compensation
-
O
-
Indoor Temperature Display
-
O
-
ALL Button Lock(Child Lock)
-
O
-
Schedule / Timer
-
-
-
Additional Mode Settingsup1)/sup
-
-
-
Time Display
-
-
-
Humid. Display
-
-
-
Advanced Lock(mode, set point, set point range, on/off Lock)
-
-
-
Filter Sign
-
-
-
Energy Managementsup2)/sup
-
-
-
Dual Set Point
-
-
-
Human Detection
-
-
-
Temp, Humidity Compensation
-
-
-
Wi-Fi AP mode setting
-
O
-
Operation Status LED
-
O
-
Wireless Remote Controller Receiver
-
O3)
-
Display
-
2.6 inch mono
-
Size (W x H x D, mm)
-
70 x 121 x 16
-
Black Control for Screen Saver
-
-
-
Type
-
Individual Controller
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.