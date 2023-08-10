About Cookies on This Site

Individual Controller, Wired Controller, Simple, White

PQRCVCL0QW

Front View

A Simple Way to Control

Simply operate a unit with one control in a hotel or office building.

Compact Design

The simple and compact design is perfect for a hotel or office building.

All Spec

BASIC

On / Off

O

Fan Speed Control

O

Temperature Setting

O

Mode Change

O

Auto Swing

O

Vane Control(Louver Angle)

O

E.S.P(External Static Pressure)

O

Electric Failure Compensation

O

Indoor Temperature Display

O

ALL Button Lock(Child Lock)

O

ADVANCED

Schedule / Timer

-

Additional Mode Settingsup1)/sup

-

Time Display

-

Humid. Display

-

Advanced Lock(mode, set point, set point range, on/off Lock)

-

Filter Sign

-

Energy Managementsup2)/sup

-

Dual Set Point

-

Human Detection

-

Temp, Humidity Compensation

-

Wi-Fi AP mode setting

O

ETC

Operation Status LED

O

Wireless Remote Controller Receiver

O3)

Display

2.6 inch mono

Size (W x H x D, mm)

70 x 121 x 16

Black Control for Screen Saver

-

PRODUCT

Type

Individual Controller

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(PQRCVCL0QW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.