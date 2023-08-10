We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Individual Controller, Cloud Gateway
All Spec
-
Size (W x H x D, mm)
-
120 x 120 x 29
-
Compatibility with Product
-
Air conditioner, ERV, ERV DX, Thermal V
-
Digital Input(The number of ports)
-
1
-
Power Supply
-
12 V(Max. 50 m (Use of the output power of the outdoor unit.))
-
Power consumption
-
5W
-
Operating temperature
-
0~40℃
-
Storage temperature
-
-20~60℃
-
Communication - Ethernet
-
Max. 50 m (10/100 Mbps)
-
Communication - Wi-Fi
-
802.11b/g/n, 2.4 GHz
-
Communication - RS485
-
Max. 1 km (LGAP)
-
Operation Start/Stop
-
O
-
Operation Mode
-
O
-
Target Temperature
-
O
-
Fan speed
-
O
-
Swing
-
O
-
Air Purify
-
O
-
Schedule
-
-
-
Electricity Monitoring
-
O
-
History
-
O
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
-
-
Cycle monitoring
-
O
-
Type
-
Individual Controller
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.