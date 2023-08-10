About Cookies on This Site

Individual Controller, Cloud Gateway

PWFMDB200

PWFMDB200

Individual Controller, Cloud Gateway

Connect to LG Air Conditioners and BMS

Modbus-RTU provides a connection between
LG air conditioners and BMS, providing integration.

Communication with Master Controller

The Modbus RTU communicates with the master control, providing convenient integration of all units.

Modbus RTU slave (RS485) / 9,600 bps

The Modbus-RTU interface is used to communicate with automation systems.

Applicable for MULTI V 5, ERV, Heating

Modbus is applicable to outdoor units such as the Multi V5, ERV and heating systems.

All Spec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Size (W x H x D, mm)

120 x 120 x 29

Compatibility with Product

Air conditioner, ERV, ERV DX, Thermal V

Digital Input(The number of ports)

1

Power Supply

12 V(Max. 50 m (Use of the output power of the outdoor unit.))

Power consumption

5W

Operating temperature

0~40℃

Storage temperature

-20~60℃

Communication - Ethernet

Max. 50 m (10/100 Mbps)

Communication - Wi-Fi

802.11b/g/n, 2.4 GHz

Communication - RS485

Max. 1 km (LGAP)

TMS(LG BECON CLOUD)SUP1)/SUP

Operation Start/Stop

O

Operation Mode

O

Target Temperature

O

Fan speed

O

Swing

O

Air Purify

O

Schedule

-

Electricity Monitoring

O

History

O

Smart Diagnosis

-

Cycle monitoring

O

PRODUCT

Type

Individual Controller

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.