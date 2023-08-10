We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air Conditioners: An Efficient Home Heating Solution
While the phrase ‘air conditioner’ often brings to mind images of cooling down on a hot summer day, they are capable of more than just supplying cold air. In fact, some air conditioners can also be used for home heating. If you're curious about how this process works and what sets thermal air conditioners apart from other heating products, then read on. In this article, we'll explore the ins and outs of air conditioners that provide heating and offer some key factors to consider when purchasing one.
A man and a woman are blown by a warm wind in front of a heater
Can an air conditioner really provide heating?
While an air conditioner is typically used to cool indoor spaces, it can also provide heating through a process known as heat pump technology. Simply put, the air conditioner operates in reverse to take heat from the outside air and bring it inside to warm up a space. The process involves the use of refrigerant circulated through a series of coils and pumps that transfer heat energy. An air handler then distributes the warm air throughout the room. This method of heating can be highly efficient and cost-effective, since it uses the existing cooling system.
Heat pumps in air conditioners: How do they work?
A grandmother and grandson are lying on the sofa and getting a warm breeze
A heat pump is a device that facilitates the transfer of thermal energy from one location to another via the process of heat transfer. This process involves moving heat energy from an area of high temperature to an area of low temperature by circulating refrigerant through a sequence of components. The essential components of a heat pump and air conditioner include a compressor, condenser, evaporator, and expansion valve.
The refrigerant begins its journey in the compressor, where it is pressurized and heated. The hot gas moves to the condenser, where it releases heat into the surrounding environment and condenses into a liquid. The liquid refrigerant then passes through the expansion valve, where it undergoes rapid expansion and pressure reduction, causing it to cool down and enter the evaporator. Here, it absorbs heat from the surrounding environment and vaporizes back into a gas.
In an air conditioner cooling cycle, the evaporator is located inside the cooled room while the condenser is located outside. During a heating cycle, the process is reversed, with the refrigerant absorbing heat from the outside air and releasing it inside. By changing the direction of the refrigerant flow, a heat pump can provide both heating and cooling, making it a versatile and energy-efficient option for indoor climate control.
Heat pump air conditioners vs other heating products
Air conditioners can be a good choice for providing heating because they are more energy efficient than a boiler system using gas or oil*. Air conditioners use refrigerant to transfer heat from the outdoor air to the indoor air rather than generating heat themselves, making them an efficient option for heating. Plus, air conditioning systems are cost-effective to install.* They provide both heating and cooling in the same unit, which makes them a versatile choice for homeowners.
*This may vary depending on the situation.
Top reasons to get a heat pump air conditioner
Energy savings
Heat pumps are a type of heating and cooling system that moves heat from one place to another instead of generating it, which makes them much more energy-efficient than conventional electric or gas systems. Heat pumps and air conditioning systems both offer better energy cost savings over time, although they may cost more upfront than a different heating system. If you're not replacing your entire heating system, a heat pump can provide some additional cooling and heating to complement your existing system. Even a small heat pump is great for offsetting the operating cost of your main heating system on cold winter days.
Cost savings
Compared to combustion-based systems, heat pumps offer lower running costs. The more energy-efficient the system is, the higher the long-term energy savings will be. Heat pumps also require less maintenance than combustion heating systems. While some parts of the heat pump may need to be checked yearly, this can typically be done by the homeowner. Professional installers only need to check the heat pump every 3 to 5 years.
The added benefits of LG DUAL Inverter Compressor technology
The left side is winter, the right side is summer, and the air conditioner blows cool and warm air at the same time.
LG air conditioners offer a fast and efficient solution to your heating and cooling needs. With powerful and even air circulation, they create a comfortable living environment while consuming less energy. LG provides a range of technologically advanced air conditioners, including the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor unit, which comes with a 10-year warranty for lasting, maximal performance. The DUAL Inverter Compressor adjusts compressor speed according to temperatures, reducing noise levels, energy consumption, and energy costs. With LG's inverter air conditioners, you can save up to 70%* more on energy consumption compared to non-inverter air conditioners. What’s more, LG air conditioners can perform an annual operating cost simulation using an open-source app called Payback, which helps to reduce lifecycle costs. The app compares the annual operating costs of inverter air conditioners to those of non-inverter air conditioners, calculating your potential savings after a certain number of months from purchase.
*Testing by TUV shows an LG inverter air conditioner (US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
How to control your air conditioner with your smartphone
Choose LG and enjoy a comfortable living environment all year round while saving on your energy bills. By harnessing the power of the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor and the convenience of the LG ThinQ app, LG air conditioners not only provide warmth but also deliver significant energy and cost savings. So, you don’t need to compromise on efficiency or comfort—make the smart choice with an LG air conditioner.