Smart Air Conditioner Features and Benefits: Everything You Need to Know
LG ThinQ App on Smartphone Screen
What is a smart air conditioner?
Imagine coming back to a comfortably cool home in the summer, without worrying about leaving your air conditioner running all day long. This is the convenience of smart air conditioners. They let you control your home’s temperature with your smart device from anywhere. And as you may have guessed from the word “smart,” they allow you to connect their capabilities through Wi-Fi to your smartphone or tablet.
What’s more, if you’re a techy type who enjoys advanced technology, you’ll be impressed by the capabilities of the LG ThinQ app, which you can download and control from your smart device to control your air conditioner.
If you are still wondering what exactly smart air conditioners do, how they compare to traditional air conditioners, what features the LG ThinQ app provides, and what to consider when choosing the best smart air conditioner for your home, read on to find out more.
What's the difference between a smart air conditioner and other air conditioners?
Convenience is one of the main advantages smart air conditioners hold over regular air conditioners. Unlike typical air conditioners, smart ones can be controlled remotely using an application on your smart device.*
The connectivity of smart air conditioners allows them to be controlled through mobile devices, voice assistants, and other smart devices, allowing for more flexible and personalised use.* So, smart air conditioners are better at meeting your real needs.
*The features such as connection with smartphones and other devices, or other advertised functions require wifi connection.
Smart air conditioner benefits unlocked by the LG ThinQ app
Operating the air conditioner outdoors with LG ThinQ
Learn more about the benefits of LG smart air conditioners below, including reduced energy consumption, lower bills, optimal cooling functions. Plus, see how it is possible to remotely control your air conditioner from any room in the house.
Air conditioner energy saving and monitoring
Smart air conditioners can help reduce energy consumption and costs by allowing you to control the air conditioning unit whether you are at work or on vacation. You can turn off your air conditioning unit when you’re out to prolong its life and save energy. Additionally, smart air conditioners can reach the temperature you set without running at full power by intelligently using operating modes and temperature points.
The LG ThinQ* app allows you to adjust temperature, fan speed, and other settings from your smart device. ThinQ* can also integrate with other smart home devices, like Amazon Alexa or Google Home, enabling you to control your air conditioning with voice commands. Moreover, the LG ThinQ* app comes equipped with other energy-saving features such as a programmable thermostat, Energy Saver function, and Sleep mode.
While smart air conditioners may be slightly more expensive and require more initial setup than traditional air conditioners, their added convenience and energy savings make them a worthwhile investment for any modern home.
Air conditioning controlled over Wi-Fi
One of the benefits of Wi-Fi-enabled control is integration with smart home devices. This allows your appliances to interact with one another. Data can be shared with other connected devices such as smart speakers, televisions, virtual assistants, lights and even climate control systems. With connected devices, you can plan ahead and stay organised using your smartphone as a centralised hub.
Among its many features, LG ThinQ* connects you to your home air conditioning system through a Wi-Fi connection, allowing you to control and monitor your home climate from anywhere using a smart device. You can adjust the temperature, fan speed, and other settings by simply using LG ThinQ*. The app also allows you to monitor the energy consumption of your air conditioner, helping identify any changes needed to reduce energy consumption with LG ThinQ*. You can even program the air conditioner to turn on or off at certain times using LG ThinQ’s* Smart Scheduling. These features can save you time and money.
Matching their air conditioning functions to your lifestyle, smart air conditioners can provide maximum comfort and eco- and wallet-friendly energy savings. They’re a simple way to upgrade your home’s climate control system with connected home innovation.
LG’s smart application: ThinQ
I can control several air conditioners at home with my smartphone
ThinQ* is LG technology that aims to make your home life more connected. With ThinQ*, you can control your smart home devices and appliances from anywhere, check their Wi-Fi connectivity, and troubleshoot issues. The LG ThinQ* app's Smart Diagnosis feature allows you to conduct quick checkups for preventative care to ensure everything is functioning correctly, including filter replacement reminders.
