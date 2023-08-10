Smart Air Conditioner Features and Benefits: Everything You Need to Know

Imagine coming back to a comfortably cool home in the summer, without worrying about leaving your air conditioner running all day long. This is the convenience of smart air conditioners. They let you control your home’s temperature with your smart device from anywhere. And as you may have guessed from the word “smart,” they allow you to connect their capabilities through Wi-Fi to your smartphone or tablet.

What’s more, if you’re a techy type who enjoys advanced technology, you’ll be impressed by the capabilities of the LG ThinQ app, which you can download and control from your smart device to control your air conditioner.

If you are still wondering what exactly smart air conditioners do, how they compare to traditional air conditioners, what features the LG ThinQ app provides, and what to consider when choosing the best smart air conditioner for your home, read on to find out more.