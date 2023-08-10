Your Guide to Choosing the Right Air Conditioner

Installation is another crucial factor to consider when selecting an air conditioner. Poor installation* can lead to reduced efficiency, poor performance, and higher energy bills. It is recommended that you hire a professional to install your air conditioner to ensure it is properly sized, installed, and sealed. An incorrectly installed air conditioner can cause air leaks, which will result in wasted energy and higher bills. Additionally, an improperly installed unit may not cool your home evenly, leaving some areas too hot or too cold. LG offers professional installation services for their air conditioners, ensuring that their products are installed correctly and perform efficiently for optimal cooling and energy savings.

*The availability of a professional installation service may vary depending on the country and region.