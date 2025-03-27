Electrifying homes is a crucial strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Gas furnaces, which burn fossil fuels, are a major source of pollution, but heat pumps offer a compelling solution.

Heat pumps work by moving heat, rather than generating it, which makes them incredibly energy-efficient.

• In Winter, LG Heat Pump extract heat from the outside air and transfer it indoors.

• In Summer, LG Heat Pump reverse the process, acting like an air conditioner.

This dual functionality is ideal for climates that range from hot summers to surprisingly cool winters.