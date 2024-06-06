b. Europe

1. Heat Pump Grant

In a significant push to promote eco-friendly heating, the British government has enhanced the Boiler Upgrade Scheme by increasing heat pump grants from £5,000 to £7,500 as of October 2023, encouraging homeowners to transition from fossil fuel to more sustainable heating options like air and ground source heat pumps. This initiative, which aligns with efforts to diminish the UK's carbon footprint and is supported by complementary schemes like the Great British Insulation Scheme, reflects a commitment to significantly boost heat pump installations to 600,000 annually by 2028.

In early 2023, France's MaPrimeRénov scheme offered grants of up to €15,000 for ground source heat pumps and €9,000 for air source heat pumps for existing properties, with the program's continuation planned for 2024 and grants scaled according to family income. Reflecting the success of this initiative, over 620,000 heat pumps were sold in 2022, and in September 2023, French Minister for Ecological Transition Christophe Béchu announced an increase in subsidies to equate the net cost of heat pumps with gas heaters for low-income families, alongside ambitions to expand national production to 1 million units annually.

As of early 2023, Germany offers grants up to €18,000 for ground source and €15,000 for air source heat pump installations in existing properties, with the scheme set to continue until 2030. An update in January 2024 increased the maximum subsidy to €21,000, catering to all income levels but providing additional support for low-income families, reflecting the surging interest demonstrated by nearly 350,000 funding applications in 2022.

In Spain, households installing an air source heat pump can avail themselves of grants up to €3,000, covering 40% of the cost, with the program running until 2026 as per the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. Additionally, for those opting for ground source heat pumps, a grant of up to €13,500 is accessible, highlighting the country's support for sustainable heating solutions.

Throughout the rest of the European Union, numerous countries offer grants and incentives to encourage the installation of heat pumps, with support varying significantly by nation. For instance, Austria provides grants covering up to 35% of costs, up to €5,000, while Croatia offers up to €4,250, increasing the subsidy in less developed areas to between 60% and 80%, with a maximum of €8,500. In the Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Norway, the grants range from as low as €1,000 in Norway for ground source heat pumps to up to €14,500 in Lithuania, catering primarily to renovations but also extending to new buildings in countries like Austria and Lithuania. This wide array of financial support highlights a strong European commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability through the adoption of heat pump technology.