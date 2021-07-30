FILTRATION AND PURIFICATION – MAKING BREATHING BETTER

In 2009, it was estimated that 83% of people living in cities across Europe have been exposed to pollution at levels above WHO guidelines. The air we breathe contains visible or invisible pollutants, whether produced by humans — like exhaust fumes, cooking methods, cleaning products — or by the environment — such as pollen, bacteria and fine dust. And because indoor air is more concentrated, its quality is typically worse than that of an open space.

LG Electronics’ has launched a range of products for both residential and commercial sectors which include [optional] Air Purification filtration, offering a solution to the problem of ultrafine dust that harms human bodies. They are high-performance filters that deliver clean air in a large space. The LG dual vane cassette for example covers up to 147m2 and includes a 5-step air purification filter able to remove odours, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage for a healthier indoor space and has recently received the seal of approval from Allergy UK for its air purification kits and for the LG 1 way cassette units, following tests undertaken late in 2020.

They met the standards SPS KACA002 132:2018 for indoor air cleaners for both the 1 way and 4 way cassette units, reducing allergens consistently during the tests.

The test on the 1 way cassette saw the air purification test achieve a 99.9% reduction in 50nm ultrafine dust in 35 minutes with the appliance operating and achieving a 91.2% reduction in Staphylococcus Epidermidis bacteria in 60 minutes in a 60 m³ chamber with the appliance operating. It also achieved a 95.3% reduction in Phi-X174 virus in 30 minutes in a 60 m³chamber with the appliance operating.

The tests for the 4-way cassette saw the air purification unit achieve a 99.9% of 50nm ultrafine dust within 10 minutes with the appliance operating and achieve a 99.9% of 100nm ultrafine dust removed in nine minutes with the appliance operating. The results for bacteria and virus removal were equally impressive, with the achievement of a 99.9% reduction in Staphylococcus Epidermidis bacteria in 60 minutes in a 60³ chamber with the appliance operating and a 99.4% reduction in Phi-X174 virus in 30 minutes in a 60 m³ chamber with the appliance operating.

LG have added a new anti-bacterial technology to its residential air conditioning line-up so users can breathe easier with their next home improvement project known as the AirCare Complete System.

LG DUAL COOL Deluxe and ARTCOOL Mirror are now equipped with the new UV LED technology ‘UV nano’. This technology ensures the air passing through is clean and keeps the fan 99.99% bacteria-free with ultraviolet light. The UV rays emitting LEDs are placed underneath the fan that directly damage the DNA of microorganisms by rupturing their DNA, thus making it impossible to multiply. Post COVID pandemic, LG Electronics is committing strongly to the healthcare features of their air conditioners by equipping them with UV nano technology.

Clearly this is an area of activity that will continue to grow in importance and see increasing levels of activity from all companies operating in the sector and LG intends to be at the front of this vital technology as we move forward and contribute to overall wellbeing.