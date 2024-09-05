1. Begin connecting the heat pump to power by carefully disassembling the side panel and the control box cover from the outdoor unit.

2. Proceed to connect the power cable to the main power terminal, ensuring that the earth cable is securely connected at its dedicated terminal.

3. Utilize cable clamps or cord clamps to prevent any unintended movement of the power cable, taking care not to over-tighten the terminal screws to avoid damage.

4. Employ round pressure terminals for connections to the power terminal block; if these are not available, adhere to alternative connection schemes.*

* It is critical to ensure that the power cable does not touch the copper tube and that the cord clamp is firmly fixed to sustain the connection of the terminal.



5. Next, connect the communication wire between the outdoor and indoor units using a shielded cable.

6. Ensure that this cable runs through the dedicated conduit to keep it separate from the power supply cable.

7. Conclude the installation by reassembling the side panel and control box cover onto the outdoor unit, securing the screws tightly.

This direct approach ensures a stable and efficient installation process for the LG R290 Monobloc heat pump, emphasizing precision and adherence to guidelines for optimal performance.