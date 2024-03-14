We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
This year, LG marked its presence at the AHR Expo in Chicago, US, with a dedicated booth, where the company showcased its advanced HVAC products. The AHR Expo is a premier event in the HVACR (Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) industry, renowned for showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and trends in the field. The trend of home electrification represents a significant shift towards sustainable living, as households increasingly adopt electric-based systems and appliances for heating, cooling, and general energy needs, in lieu of traditional fossil fuel reliance. LG featured residential solutions to address home electrification and a range of other offerings. Let’s explore the LG products and services, including residential, commercial, system control, and customer support solutions, at this year’s AHR Expo.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc in the cold winter a warm summer LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
Residential Solutions
At the forefront of home electrification, LG dazzled with a suite of solutions designed to electrify the modern home, showcased through their innovative Energy Storage System (ESS), efficient Air to Water Heat Pump, and the versatile Multi F Air-to-Air Heat Pump. Each product, a testament to LG's commitment to sustainability, promises to transform living spaces into bastions of eco-friendliness without sacrificing performance. The ESS stands as a beacon of energy independence, storing surplus power for later use, ensuring homes are running on green energy even when the sun sets. LG's Air to Water Heat Pump emerges as a hero in thermal efficiency, delivering comfortable temperatures and hot water with remarkable energy savings. The Multi F system adapts with grace to various indoor environments, offering customized climate control that speaks to the luxury of modern living. Central to this electrification adventure is the LG ThinQ app, a smart technology platform that brings the power of monitoring and control to the user's fingertips, making management of these sophisticated systems a breeze.
R290 monoblock and refrigerant reduction graph and background of plant
At the exhibition, LG presented its Home and Water Solution portfolio, showcasing a cohesive collection of products that align with the home electrification trend. The Multi V S and Hydro Kit stood at the forefront, delivering efficient temperature and hot water control, enhanced by their synergy with the sophisticated LG ThinQ app. The Mid Static Ducted units offers discreet and reliable climate management, perfectly complementing the smart-home ecosystem. The Heat Pump Hot Water Heater was a highlight, exemplifying LG's commitment to renewable energy solutions with its efficient operation. The wall-mounted Heat Pump system, along with the Deluxe Wired Remote Controller, provide refined control and comfort, demonstrating LG's innovative approach to home heating. Lastly, the combination of the Gas Furnace and Heat Pump system illustrated LG's dedication to providing adaptable and efficient heating solutions, all while enabling seamless management through the LG ThinQ platform, catering to the needs of a discerning professional audience.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc under a light-filled fence Design description of LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
Commercial Applications
When it comes to Commercial HVAC solutions, LG had an extensive lineup of solutions to exhibit at AHR Expo for every sector.
Retail
The Multi V i, LG's Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) unit, along with its complementary Hydro Kit and Heat Recovery Unit, made a significant impact at the AHR Expo, capturing the attention of retail industry professionals. These systems offer retail spaces flexible and energy-efficient climate control, providing the ability to recover and redirect heat energy, ensuring optimal comfort in various retail settings. The integration of these units allows for a tailored approach to HVAC, meeting the specific demands of retail environments with precision and sustainability.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc under a light-filled fence A description of the sound performance of LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
Office
For office environments, LG's Multi V Water 5 was a standout at the expo, praised for its water-cooled efficiency and paired effectively with the Mid Static Duct system. The synergy of these systems caters to the complex needs of office buildings, offering a silent operation that maximizes space utility and energy savings. The Multi V Water 5's utilization of water as a cooling medium presents a modern solution for offices seeking a balance between performance and environmental responsibility.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc in the cold winter a warm summer LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
Education
In the education sector, LG's Split Compact DOAS and Heat Pump Chiller were the center of discussion for their capacity to enhance air quality and provide consistent, energy-efficient heating and cooling. The DOAS system ensures a constant supply of fresh, conditioned air in educational facilities, while the Heat Pump Chiller offers a scalable solution for larger spaces, both crucial for creating a conducive learning environment. These systems exemplify LG's commitment to creating healthy and comfortable educational settings while prioritizing energy efficiency.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc in the cold winter a warm summer LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
Hospitality
The hospitality industry saw the LG Multi V i outdoor unit, alongside the Mid Static Ducted system and Hydro Kit, as a revelation at the AHR Expo, offering a comprehensive climate control solution tailored to the unique needs of the sector. These systems provide quiet, efficient operation and the versatility required for the diverse layouts of hospitality venues, ensuring guest comfort is maintained at the highest level. The integration of the Hydro Kit further allows for efficient hot water production, showcasing LG's drive to deliver all-encompassing HVAC solutions for the hospitality industry.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc in the cold winter a warm summer LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
LG Integrated Control Solutions
LG’s HVAC control systems provide the utmost in convenience, system efficiency, and flexibility. LG took the opportunity to showcase a diverse array of control systems for HVAC solutions, emphasizing user benefits through advanced technology and integration. The MultiSITE VM3 was introduced as a comprehensive management system, allowing users to seamlessly oversee and control multiple HVAC units from a single interface, enhancing convenience and efficiency. The MultiSITE E10, featuring the Edge 10 Controller, was lauded for its real-time data processing at the edge of the network, providing swift, autonomous system adjustments for optimized performance. LG's AC Smart 5 was presented as a user-friendly, centralized controller with a touch-screen interface, designed to simplify the management of complex HVAC systems. Lastly, the Cloud Gateway solution was highlighted for its ability to connect HVAC systems to the cloud, enabling remote monitoring, diagnostics, and control, thereby elevating the user experience with enhanced accessibility and intelligence.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc in the cold winter a warm summer LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
Partner Support Solutions
LG is committed to providing support for partners to help them succeed and it proudly introduced solutions that do just that at the AHR Expo. LG introduced a suite of support systems designed to empower its partners, featuring the LG LATS software, LGMV (LG Monitoring View) solutions, BECON Cloud solution, and the LG Pro Dealer service. The LATS software streamlines the design process for HVAC professionals with its advanced modeling capabilities, allowing for efficient and precise system selection. The LGMV solution provides real-time monitoring and diagnostics, ensuring optimal performance and quick troubleshooting. BECON Cloud takes connectivity further, offering a centralized platform for management and control of HVAC systems, enhancing operational efficiency. Lastly, the LG Pro Dealer service offers dedicated support and resources to dealers, reinforcing LG's commitment to its partners' success through robust training and comprehensive assistance.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc in the cold winter a warm summer LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
Conclusion
In conclusion, LG's exhibition at the AHR Expo showcased an impressive portfolio of residential and commercial HVAC solutions, reaffirming its leadership in the industry and commitment to sustainability. From the innovative home electrification systems managed by the LG ThinQ app to the comprehensive HVAC controls and partner support services, LG's offerings stood out for their ingenuity and user-centric design. Each product and solution were met with enthusiasm, highlighting LG's pivotal role in driving the future of home and commercial climate control. The positive response from visitors to LG's booth is a testament to the company's dedication to quality and innovation. LG looks forward to continuing these valuable partnerships and hopes to see you at the next AHR Expo.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc in the cold winter a warm summer LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.