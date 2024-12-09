We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG introduced the THERMA V R290 Air-to-Water Heat Pump (AWHP) to address rising energy costs and environmental concerns. Available in various capacities, it offers a sustainable and adaptable energy solution, particularly suited for changing seasonal demands.
First, LG ThinQ platform enhances the system by allowing remote management of LG appliances, improving efficiency and cost savings. This enables homeowners to better control their energy use, reducing costs and increasing convenience.
At the heart of this system is LG’s THERMA V R290 AWHP, which delivers efficient heating and cooling while minimizing environmental impact. The Monobloc model uses a natural refrigerant and meets the latest European efficiency standards, ensuring it’s both environmentally conscious and future-ready.
The THERMA V R290 Monobloc can provide hot water up to 75°C without needing an electric backup, making it ideal for both new builds and renovations. Now available in smaller 7 and 9 kW capacities, the heat pump offers flexibility to fit a wide range of household requirements.
Upgrading to the THERMA V R290 Monobloc is just the first step toward a fully electrified lifestyle. The benefits are even more significant when integrated with solar panels and LG’s Energy Storage System (ESS). This forward-thinking combination transforms any building into a self-sufficient energy hub, capable of supplying electricity to nearly all domestic appliances, including water heaters, washers and dryers, cooktops, refrigerators, and more.
During peak energy usage times or grid outages, the stored energy from LG’s ESS ensures that your home remains powered, providing uninterrupted comfort and peace of mind. With its large storage capacity and smart connectivity, LG’s ESS optimizes energy use throughout the household, adapting to changing needs and ensuring ample power reserves.
The integration of LG’s THERMA V R290 AWHP with an Energy Storage System offers a glimpse into the future of sustainable living. By combining advanced heating and cooling technology with renewable energy solutions, LG is helping households across Europe, especially in Germany, to reduce their carbon footprint while enjoying reliable and efficient home comfort. This marks a significant step towards a greener, more self-sufficient energy future.
* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.