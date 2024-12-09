First, LG ThinQ platform enhances the system by allowing remote management of LG appliances, improving efficiency and cost savings. This enables homeowners to better control their energy use, reducing costs and increasing convenience.

At the heart of this system is LG’s THERMA V R290 AWHP, which delivers efficient heating and cooling while minimizing environmental impact. The Monobloc model uses a natural refrigerant and meets the latest European efficiency standards, ensuring it’s both environmentally conscious and future-ready.